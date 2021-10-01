Nature Notes: Time for those golden aspens

The aspen trees in my yard are getting a tinge of yellow around their edges. Most of us love our aspens and autumn is a favorite time as our trees turn yellow, golden or even red. Lamoille Canyon’s aspens put on a magnificent autumn show as they turn color. The bonus to an autumn drive is all the other autumn colors such as willows turning pale yellow, chokecherries turning dark red and mountain lace, also called alpine knotweed, turning entire high slopes brick red.

This grand show was not created for our enjoyment, and fall colors offer no specific benefit for the aspen trees. It is simply our good luck that the physical process preparing leaves for winter creates something we enjoy.

The calendar governs the timing of fall colors, as the hours of nighttime increase. Fall temperatures, the amount of rain or the moisture in the soil have less to do with the timing than those cool October nights.

During the heat of summer, aspen leaves are photosynthesis factories producing sugars out of sunlight, water and carbon dioxide. Water and minerals travel up through the trees from the roots. Carbon dioxide is absorbed through the leaf surfaces. The produced sugars then travel through veins in the leaves, twigs, branches and trunk to be stored over winter in the roots.

