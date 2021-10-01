Nature Notes: Time for those golden aspens

The aspen trees in my yard are getting a tinge of yellow around their edges. Most of us love our aspens and autumn is a favorite time as our trees turn yellow, golden or even red. Lamoille Canyon’s aspens put on a magnificent autumn show as they turn color. The bonus to an autumn drive is all the other autumn colors such as willows turning pale yellow, chokecherries turning dark red and mountain lace, also called alpine knotweed, turning entire high slopes brick red.
This grand show was not created for our enjoyment, and fall colors offer no specific benefit for the aspen trees. It is simply our good luck that the physical process preparing leaves for winter creates something we enjoy.
The calendar governs the timing of fall colors, as the hours of nighttime increase. Fall temperatures, the amount of rain or the moisture in the soil have less to do with the timing than those cool October nights.
During the heat of summer, aspen leaves are photosynthesis factories producing sugars out of sunlight, water and carbon dioxide. Water and minerals travel up through the trees from the roots. Carbon dioxide is absorbed through the leaf surfaces. The produced sugars then travel through veins in the leaves, twigs, branches and trunk to be stored over winter in the roots.
Like most broad leaf trees, aspens lose their leaves because the leaves could not survive winter’s cold. Stems, twigs and even next year’s leaf buds are capable of surviving winter but the tender tissue in aspen’s thin leaves would easily freeze. It is more efficient for the trees to lose this year’s leaves and produce new leaves next spring, using those sugars stored in their roots.
Photosynthesis requires green chlorophyll which is produced in the leaves. photosynthesis uses it up so the leaves are constantly producing more. Throughout summer, leaves always contain yellow and orange carotenoids and red anthocyanins but the leaves look green because of the overwhelming presence of green chlorophyll.
However, during autumn the production of chlorophyll slows and stops. As the amount of green chlorophyll declines, the yellow and golden carotenoids and red anthocyanins become more prominent, and we see the leaves change color. Later in fall, even these yellow and red pigments disintegrate and by early winter the leaves look dull brown due to tannins in the leaves.
Not all years produce the same show of autumn colors. Warm, sunny days and cool, but not freezing, nights produce the best show. Dry springs or summers will delay the onset of autumn colors and overly warm fall days also affect the show.
During autumn, another change occurs in the leaves. The base of the leaf stem, where it attaches to the branch, turns spongy and closes off the veins. When the leaves become sealed off, the leaf bases break free and the leaves fall to the ground. Then we start fall raking of our yards and the long winter with bare trees begins.