Nature Notes: Toads in the backyard

We were surprised, or even shocked, the first time we found a toad hopping about in our yard. We do not live near a river or reservoir, but at the north edge of Elko. Sagebrush surrounds our subdivision on all sides so where did they come from?

The toads gather around our small backyard pond but how do they survive during such a dry summer? We have seen three toads at one time, all different sizes, so are they breeding here and why have we not seen tadpoles or eggs?

I identified them as western toads and did some research on this species. Western toads are large, 2-5 inches long, short-legged, and have warts. The most conspicuous identifier is the light-colored stripe running down the middle of their backs.

They do not have vocal sacs so do not croak. The only sound seems to be a chirp if handled. They excrete a mild toxin when threatened but no Internet sources mentions a serious threat to dogs.

They usually stay hidden during the day and come out at night to forage. We see them gathered around, or in, the pond at dusk. Although we do not know where they spend the day, we suspect they squeeze under the rocks surrounding the pond. They eat things like spiders, worms, ants, moths, beetles and other arthropods. They are welcome to any bugs found in our yard.