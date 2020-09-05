Nature Notes: Toads in the backyard

We were surprised, or even shocked, the first time we found a toad hopping about in our yard. We do not live near a river or reservoir, but at the north edge of Elko. Sagebrush surrounds our subdivision on all sides so where did they come from?
The toads gather around our small backyard pond but how do they survive during such a dry summer? We have seen three toads at one time, all different sizes, so are they breeding here and why have we not seen tadpoles or eggs?
I identified them as western toads and did some research on this species. Western toads are large, 2-5 inches long, short-legged, and have warts. The most conspicuous identifier is the light-colored stripe running down the middle of their backs.
They do not have vocal sacs so do not croak. The only sound seems to be a chirp if handled. They excrete a mild toxin when threatened but no Internet sources mentions a serious threat to dogs.
They usually stay hidden during the day and come out at night to forage. We see them gathered around, or in, the pond at dusk. Although we do not know where they spend the day, we suspect they squeeze under the rocks surrounding the pond. They eat things like spiders, worms, ants, moths, beetles and other arthropods. They are welcome to any bugs found in our yard.
The western toads are common across the West, from Alaska to Baja California, and from desert springs to ditches to mountain meadows to beaver ponds. They are the most terrestrial of the North American toads but need water for breeding. In our case, what was their last water source and how did they find our pond?
An Internet source states they will move from 1,200 feet to 2 ½ miles between feeding habitats and breeding spots near water. They can move across dry areas since they can soak up water from small puddles or damp areas. According to Google Earth, a straight line from our yard to the hay fields along the Humboldt River is about 5,000 feet, so these toads could have come from there, but that line crosses an airport runway, a highway and a freeway.
They mate in spring and the female deposits an average of about 12,000 eggs per clutch, in two sticky strands. Eggs are attached to vegetation in shallow water, usually near the shore. They hatch in 10 days into tadpoles. These take two months to mature into toads. Although we were not looking for toads last spring, we would have noticed tadpoles in the pond.
Western toads spend up to seven months in hibernation. They enter either natural rock-lined chambers or animal burrows like those of ground squirrels, where winter temperatures stay above freezing.
Their population numbers are declining, due mostly to the Chytrid fungus and habitat loss.
We have not seen any for the last week and I suspect they have entered hibernation. They are certainly welcome to the pond and I hope they return next spring. This time we will know to look for them.
Do other people find toads in their yards? If you have any experience with toads, please email me at hyslop.nv@gmail.com.
