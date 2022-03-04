Nature Notes: Trees show promise of spring

OK, I am tired of winter. This has been a cold, dry one. To remind myself that spring is near, I walked around my yard, checking my aspen, willow and cottonwood trees.

Each branch of each tree holds its own spring promise. Each branch is adorned with buds, showing where branch extensions, leaves and flowers will soon grow.

Leaf buds are tightly packed groups of tiny leaves covered with protective scales. These buds are not recent additions to branches. A careful examination of these branches late last summer would have spotted the buds among last year’s leaves.

These buds are so important to trees that they put valuable resources into them during summer. The strategy is to get a jump start in this spring’s growth. Summer is short and trees need as much time conducting photosynthesis as possible. The timing of opening leaves and flowers is based on day length and nighttime temperatures.

These dry buds easily survived winter’s cold temperatures but once leaf growth begins, the tree is in danger. As soon as it begins pumping water into the buds to form leaves, they can freeze. Open leaves in a late snowstorm can weigh down branches so they break off. Trees can survive the loss of one year’s flower production due to freezing, but the loss of one year’s leaf production can be fatal.

These trees produce two types of buds. Most do not think of these trees as flowering types, but they do produce tiny flowers with all the usual flower parts. Flower buds will open a month earlier than leaf buds. Since their seeds are dispersed by wind, the seeds are more easily carried away from bare branches. Leaves will appear after the seeds are gone.

These trees are either male or female. Cottonwood male flowers, or catkins, are typically thicker, red and yellow. Female flowers are thinner, green and each flower has a separate stalk. Male aspen flowers are long, brown masses, while female flowers are green and shorter. Black cottonwood buds become annoying. As their buds open, they shed resinous brown bud scales, which stick to the ground, shoes and dogs.

These buds so tightly bound to my tree branches do not have long to wait. I am the one who is impatient for spring.

