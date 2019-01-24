Two species of jackrabbits live near Elko. Most common is the black-tailed jackrabbit, but there is also a white-tailed jackrabbit. This species turns grayish-white during winter. Also called the mountain hare, it is sometimes called a snowshoe hare but the true snowshoe hare is a close cousin that turns pure white and is found in the mountains of Utah and California.
The more common black-tailed jackrabbit is darker overall and has a dark tail. The white-tailed jackrabbit is a lighter color even in summer and has a white tail. The white-tailed is lankier, measuring slightly longer than black-tailed but weighing slightly less. Both species sport eight-inch long ears. The white-tailed can travel using 12- to 20-foot leaps. It can maintain a speed of 35 miles per hour, with 45 mph for short periods.
The white-tailed jackrabbit’s fur turns grayish-white in response to fall’s shortening days, not to actual snow covering the ground, occasionally leaving it quite conspicuous without snow. Both jackrabbit species are hares, not rabbits. Jackrabbits do not dig burrows, instead they scratch a scrape in a protected spot beneath a large shrub.
Black-tailed jackrabbits are much more common throughout Elko County and Nevada, occasionally being seen around residences. The white-tailed jackrabbits are common only in northern Elko County, around Wild Horse and Mountain City, along with northern Ruby Valley, with a recent sighting just north of Adobe Summit.
Black-tailed populations vary, with populations spiking in some years. White-tail populations remain more level over the years. Their species range is north to Saskatchewan, south to northern New Mexico, east to Wisconsin and west to Oregon. The black-tailed lives in western plains and deserts.
White-tailed jackrabbits are more accustomed to grasslands, farmlands and mountainous terrain, while black-tails prefer the sagebrush habitat. White-tailed jackrabbit populations are increasing, however. Our recent large wildfires have converted a lot of sagebrush-covered land to grassland and may be helping increase the numbers of white-tailed jackrabbits.
While both types can be hunted, their protection is quite different. The black-tail is an unprotected animal, meaning they can be hunted at any time and with no bag limit. The white-tail, however, is a small game animal and have a definite hunting season of October through February. Their bag limit is 10 taken daily, with 30 in possession.
The Shoshone Natives have traditionally preferred black-tails, for food and as a source of fur for rabbit fur blankets. The meat of the white-tailed is considered stringy and poor. Most hunters chase white-tails to obtain the white pelt.
