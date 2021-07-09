Nature Notes: Types of hummingbirds at my feeder

The hummingbird feeder outside my window is a constant source of entertainment. Many Elko County residents enjoy watching these tiny bundles of feisty energy. People maintain sugar water feeders to watch the battles that take place between hummingbirds.

Here is a quick guide to the four species of hummingbirds typically seen in the Elko area. The best way to identify male hummingbirds is the overall body color and the color of their throat. Forget about identifying females since they are too nondescript, generally just a common green. It takes a competent birder to identify females.

Three of the local male hummers are an overall green color but one is reddish-brown. The rufous hummingbird male is easy to identify, but again the female is the usual, bland green. It is a tiny warrior, dominating feeders and even chasing off larger birds. It spends the summer farther north, so I see them only as they pass through in early summer and fall.

The best identifier of the other three species is throat color. The hummers that spend summer in my yard are the black-chinned Hummingbirds. It takes a close look to see their throat is a solid black above a white chest and green belly. It takes a closer look, in good light, to see an iridescent purple in this black. It nests throughout the western U.S., from the Canadian border to the Mexican border.