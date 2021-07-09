Nature Notes: Types of hummingbirds at my feeder

The hummingbird feeder outside my window is a constant source of entertainment. Many Elko County residents enjoy watching these tiny bundles of feisty energy. People maintain sugar water feeders to watch the battles that take place between hummingbirds.
Here is a quick guide to the four species of hummingbirds typically seen in the Elko area. The best way to identify male hummingbirds is the overall body color and the color of their throat. Forget about identifying females since they are too nondescript, generally just a common green. It takes a competent birder to identify females.
Three of the local male hummers are an overall green color but one is reddish-brown. The rufous hummingbird male is easy to identify, but again the female is the usual, bland green. It is a tiny warrior, dominating feeders and even chasing off larger birds. It spends the summer farther north, so I see them only as they pass through in early summer and fall.
The best identifier of the other three species is throat color. The hummers that spend summer in my yard are the black-chinned Hummingbirds. It takes a close look to see their throat is a solid black above a white chest and green belly. It takes a closer look, in good light, to see an iridescent purple in this black. It nests throughout the western U.S., from the Canadian border to the Mexican border.
The calliope hummingbird has a green back and white front, but the distinguishing characteristic is the purple-red streaks extending down the throat. This magenta color is not solid but arranged in easily seen streaks. In contrast, the overall reddish rufous hummingbird male has a solid red throat. Calliope hummers are rarely seen and mountain birds so are usually seen at feeders near mountains. Elko is near the southern end of its nesting range, which extends into Canada.
The last species is best identified by the sound of its wings during flight. More than once, I have been hiking in the Ruby Mountains and heard a broad-tailed hummingbird pass behind me. I did not need to see it to identify it. The loud insect-like “buzzing” or metallic-sounding trill coming from the wings told me it was a broad-tail. All hummers make a faint humming sound as they fly but a broad-tailed is much louder. When seen while still, as at a feeder, its chin is a solid red, extending quite far onto the side of the throat.
If you are particularly lucky, you may see a male perform its aerial display, where it dives towards the ground, producing an even louder metallic trill with its wings. Broad-tails are mountain dwellers so look for them there. Elko is near the northern edge of their nesting range.