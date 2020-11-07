Nature Notes: White Pine County has no white pines

White Pine County is a fine name for a Nevada county, except that for the fact that no white pine trees grow in White Pine County. I am not complaining. The county south of Elko County is free to name itself what it likes, I am just saying there are no white pines there (well, maybe a few, more on that later).

There are trees called white pines. Eastern white pines grow in the eastern U.S. Western white pines can be found in California and the coastal ranges of Oregon and Washington, northern Idaho, and a few stands near Reno but that is as close as Western white pines get to eastern Nevada.

Actually, back when White Pine County got its name, the common name for limber pine was white pine. Limber pines grow in all the mountains around Ely. The bark of limber pines is a decidedly light color. On young trees, the bark is silvery-grey, but as the trees age, the bark becomes thicker, very rough, and nearly black.

They are smaller trees, 25-30 feet tall. the branches grow upward, giving them a broom-top appearance. their needles grow in bunches of five like whitebark and bristlecone pines. The name comes from the flexible limbs that can be twisted into a knot without breaking.

