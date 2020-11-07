Nature Notes: White Pine County has no white pines

White Pine County is a fine name for a Nevada county, except that for the fact that no white pine trees grow in White Pine County. I am not complaining. The county south of Elko County is free to name itself what it likes, I am just saying there are no white pines there (well, maybe a few, more on that later).
There are trees called white pines. Eastern white pines grow in the eastern U.S. Western white pines can be found in California and the coastal ranges of Oregon and Washington, northern Idaho, and a few stands near Reno but that is as close as Western white pines get to eastern Nevada.
Actually, back when White Pine County got its name, the common name for limber pine was white pine. Limber pines grow in all the mountains around Ely. The bark of limber pines is a decidedly light color. On young trees, the bark is silvery-grey, but as the trees age, the bark becomes thicker, very rough, and nearly black.
They are smaller trees, 25-30 feet tall. the branches grow upward, giving them a broom-top appearance. their needles grow in bunches of five like whitebark and bristlecone pines. The name comes from the flexible limbs that can be twisted into a knot without breaking.
Limber pines grow on most mountains throughout Nevada, on dry rocky slopes, ridges, and high mountains where most other trees cannot grow. This description covers the Ruby Mountains, where there are two dominant pine species, limber and whitebark. Without pinecones present, I am not good at telling them apart but limber pines are generally found at lower elevations than whitebarks, in places like Lamoille Canyon. Limber pine cones are larger, 3-7 inches long and green when immature. Immature whitebark pine cones are purple.
To add to the confusion, White Pine County also has white fir trees. The young bark on white fir trees is smooth and white with resin-filled blisters. Cones are 3 to 5 inches long, found high in the tree and pointing upward. They have flat needles that grow individually from limbs, with blunt ends like all firs. These trees grow 80-120 feet tall.
The Ruby Mountains have one stand of white fir in Seitz Canyon, or I should say hopefully the trees still grow there. The Range2 fire moved through the area two years ago and I have not heard yet if any survived.
Robin Wignall, hydrologist for the U.S. Forest Service, told me “If the fire got up to them they likely were damaged as they are very susceptible to fire damage. They are a short-lived tree (70 years average) that need shade. The upside is they are good at regenerating once conditions are suitable.” The East Humboldts also have some white fir stands.
Just to add a bit more confusion, Eastern white pine trees are often used in landscaping. Young, potted trees are sold in area nurseries. Some White Pine County residents may have white pine trees in their yards, just not in their mountains.
After all this confusion, I need a beer.
