Nature Notes: Who is hibernating this winter?

Northeastern Nevada is in the depths of a cold winter. It is bad enough for us humans, so imagine how wildlife must be coping with it. So who is using hibernation to get through it?

But first, a few of the animals not hibernating this winter. Jackrabbits, both black-tailed and white-tailed, stay active all winter. I see their prints in the snow, especially along their “highways” through the sagebrush. They are hares, not rabbits, and do not dig underground burrows, or use other animals’ burrows. About their only form of protection against winter cold is their scrapes they form at the base of shrubs. These cup-shaped indentations offer protection from winter winds. Snow cover will enhance their protection. These scrapes are barely large enough for jackrabbits, so they create warm microclimates for those frigid nights. They do not hibernate since sagebrush offers a constant winter food supply.

Pikas are small, gray animals with distinctive rounded ears and no visible tail. They live high in the mountains, in rock piles, where they remain active all winter. Summer is spent gathering and drying plant material on rocks. These “hay piles” are moved deep beneath the rock pile as winter food. Pikas spend winter traveling in tunnels deep beneath the rocks and covering snow.

Beavers remain active in winter. They lead a sheltered winter in their lodge and in pond beneath a protective layer of ice. During summer, they cut limbs off cottonwood, aspen or willow trees and drag them into the pond. This winter supply of food is anchored to the pond bottom with mud. Each winter day, they swim out beneath the ice to gather food and bring it back to their lodge to eat. The lodge remains at a temperature above freezing.

Next, animals that go into a state close to hibernation, called “torpor”. This is where animals reduce their metabolic rate and body temperature. Torpor conserves energy but does not last nearly as long as hibernation. This state usually coincides with times of scarce food or during long bouts of cold.

In extreme cold, deer mice go into torpor, where they can reduce their body temperature to 68°F and remain inactive for long stretches until they can find food and water again.

They do best with snow on the ground, as they use their numerous runs across the ground. Between ground and snow, the temperature stays about 32 degrees. Also, under the snow, they dig burrows and build round, warm nests of dry grasses where they spend the night and stay for longer during cold days. They store some food underground for winter. They also eat seeds, nuts and nibble on grass and forb stems under the snow.

The common poorwill is in a strange family called nightjars, also called goatsuckers. The poorwill’s claim to fame is their call at night, a repetitive series of “poor-will, poor-will” often heard in area canyons.

The poorwill is the only bird known to go into torpor, to drop its respiration and heart rate to a barely detectable state and have a body temperature about half the usual level for birds. During cold weather, a poorwill crawl into narrow spaces between rocks to enter torpor. They can remain in this state for several weeks without food. They can be induced to enter torpor in the laboratory by depriving them of food. They summer in our area but migrate south for winter, where they use torpor to cope.

Now for actual hibernation. Yellow-bellied marmots live in the mountains and are true hibernators. Their hibernation burrows are 15-20 feet underground with openings usually under the edges of boulders. They drop their body temperature but wake every week or so, warm up for a bit and then go back into deep hibernation. They roll into a ball to decrease surface area and blood vessels in their outer extremities constricted so more blood flows past the vital internal organs.

During hibernation, their internal temperature drops to 45 degrees, not much higher than the temperature in their deep dens. Their respiration rate drops from about 100 breaths per minute to 4 per minute and their heartbeat drops from 250 beats per minute to 10 beats per minute. 90% of the brain activity ceases.

The least chipmunk is described as partially hibernating. This smallest of chipmunks frequently comes out to feed into November, especially on sunny nice days. Then they become active again in March. Even during hibernation, they wake every few days, raise their body temperatures to normal, and urinate and defecate. They also feed on stored food since they are too small to get by just on fat reserves.

Rattlesnakes enter a state of brumation, close to hibernation. As ectotherms they cannot regulate their body temperature. Their temperature is the same as their surroundings. They spend winter in another animal’s burrow, a rock pile or basement, but they must stay in temperatures above freezing.

