Nature Notes: Wild horse numbers continue to rise

Closer to home, Nevada contains 42,994 wild horses, almost 2/3 of the nation’s wild horses. The state AML is 11,987, so Nevada’s public lands contain almost four times the number of horses the BLM says should be there.

Of course, not all wild horses are living on public lands. Many have been gathered off public lands and are being maintained in holding facilities (the BLM calls these off-range horses). The BLM manages 50,354 off-range horses, almost as many as live wild. They also estimate the maximum number they can maintain is 69,983.

During the BLM’s 2020 fiscal year, $101.5 million was spent on the wild horse and burro program. Of that, caring for the off-range horses received over half, or $56 million. The horse adoption program got $10 million, gathering excess horses off public lands got $7 million, and the caring and monitoring of wild horses got $17 million.

During 2020, 9,181 excess wild horses were removed from public lands, or approximately 13% of the total number. In 2018, 9,749 horses were removed, and these two years were the highest numbers removed in the last 10 years. During 2020, 3,311 off-range horses were adopted, while 1,096 more were sold. 2020 and 2019 saw more horses adopted than during any of the last 10 years. Fertility treatments of mares are also used to manage numbers and 735 mares were treated in 2020.