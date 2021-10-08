Nature Notes: Wild horse numbers continue to rise

The population of wild horses on our western public lands is reaching a crisis point. Wild horse numbers are beyond what can be maintained and kept healthy on our public lands. The current drought is making it all worse.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides a web site for the Wild Horse and Burro Program, at http://blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro. I used it to provide these numbers. Elko County has no wild burros, so I limit the following numbers to wild horses.
Let me introduce some terms. Horse Management Areas (HMA) are discrete areas where the BLM manages wild horses. Horses outside these HMAs are typically removed since only horses in these HMAs are recognized. The BLM manages 177 HMAs nationally, comprising 31 million acres. Of those, Nevada contains 83 HMAs, on over 15 million acres.
Appropriate management level (AML) describes the maximum number of wild horses that should be living on public land. (There is also a low AML number for the minimum number of horses that should be on an HMA.) The BLM evaluates each HMA to determine how much forage is available for use among wildlife, wild horses, and domestic livestock. The number of horses which can graze without causing damage to the range is called the AML.
Let’s start with the largest population numbers first. The BLM manages 71,735 horses on western public lands, (as of March, 2021). The national AML is 26,789 horses. The current wild horse population exceeds that number by over 40,000, almost three times the national AML.
Closer to home, Nevada contains 42,994 wild horses, almost 2/3 of the nation’s wild horses. The state AML is 11,987, so Nevada’s public lands contain almost four times the number of horses the BLM says should be there.
Of course, not all wild horses are living on public lands. Many have been gathered off public lands and are being maintained in holding facilities (the BLM calls these off-range horses). The BLM manages 50,354 off-range horses, almost as many as live wild. They also estimate the maximum number they can maintain is 69,983.
During the BLM’s 2020 fiscal year, $101.5 million was spent on the wild horse and burro program. Of that, caring for the off-range horses received over half, or $56 million. The horse adoption program got $10 million, gathering excess horses off public lands got $7 million, and the caring and monitoring of wild horses got $17 million.
During 2020, 9,181 excess wild horses were removed from public lands, or approximately 13% of the total number. In 2018, 9,749 horses were removed, and these two years were the highest numbers removed in the last 10 years. During 2020, 3,311 off-range horses were adopted, while 1,096 more were sold. 2020 and 2019 saw more horses adopted than during any of the last 10 years. Fertility treatments of mares are also used to manage numbers and 735 mares were treated in 2020.
During August of this year, an emergency gather was conducted on the Antelope Complex along both sides of the Elko-White Pine County line. This complex is made up of four HMAs, the Antelope Valley, Antelope, Spruce-Pequop, and Goshute. These HMAs contained 6,032 horses pre-gather.
The BLM gathered and removed 2,192 wild horses, 770 Studs, 1057 Mares, and 365 Foals. The gather removed about 1/3 of the estimated population.
Special mention should be made of the Spruce-Pequop HMA, east of US Hwy 93 around Spruce Mountain. Its estimated population was 2,097 horses, one of the highest of any Nevada HMA. Yet its AML was 82, one of the smallest AMLs. It contained about 25x the number of horses the BLM says it should contain.
This is my third update in as many years. I feel It is important to keep these numbers in peoples’ minds as wild horse populations continue to rise. The BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state. The 1971 Wild Horse and Burro Act has a main charge for the BLM to maintain healthy populations of wild horses on western landscapes. Yet, this is the one thing not happening today. The off-range horses are taking most of the funding.
This disconnect is at the national level. I know three BLM wild horse specialists in northeastern Nevada. Each has impressed me with how much they care about the horses and how hard they work to take the best care of wild horses on our public lands.