Nature Notes: Wildlife crossings are found across Nevada

We reviewed the crossings constructed in Elko County since that first one at Ten Mile. U.S. Hwy 93 now has two overpasses and four underpasses to help mule deer cross this busy highway during their spring and fall migrations. They summer in the Jarbidge Mountains area and winter mostly in the Pequop Mountains. Before the wildlife crossings were built, deer were routinely hit as they crossed the highway, resulting in damaged vehicles and injured drivers.

A source of many vehicle-deer collisions has been I-80 as it crosses the Pequop Mountains. The summit now has two wildlife overpasses on the East and West sides. NDOT has added fencing to direct deer through two other existing underpasses and two livestock underpasses. Deer had used these underpasses in the past to cross the freeway but now fencing directs more deer through them. Farther East, Silver Zone Pass has one overpass and fencing has been added to two railroad underpasses, (part of the mule deer migration crosses I-80 there).

Since that first wildlife crossing system on Ten Mile, 22 wildlife crossings have been constructed across Nevada. An underpass now crosses U.S. Hwy 50 in the Dayton area, along with two underpasses on the USA Parkway south of I-80. Collisions with wild horses have long been a big problem in these spots. As part of the I-580 between Reno and Carson City, four underpasses allow mule deer to cross safely.