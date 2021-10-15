Nature Notes: Wildlife crossings are found across Nevada

Eleven years ago, Nova Simpson was a UNR graduate student. For two years, she stayed several weeks in Wells as she did research. The first wildlife crossing, called Ten Mile Summit, had been completed on U.S. Hwy 93 north of Wells. Nova went out each day checking for mule deer carcasses to see if they were still being hit by traffic. She also changed batteries and memory cards in trail cameras and she raked sand. Fine, white sand had been spread at the entrances to the overpass and two underpasses making up the wildlife crossing. She checked deer tracks to get an idea how many were using the crossing. At that time, we talked about her research for a Nature Notes column.
Today, Nova works for the Nevada Department of Transportation, with the impressive title of Northern Nevada Biological Supervisor & Large Mammal Mitigation Specialist. She has worked on wildlife crossing construction projects across Nevada. In 2019, NDOT received an award, the Federal Highway Administration 2019 Environmental Excellence Award, for this work. Last month, Nova Simpson received the ICOET 2021 Leadership (Catalyst) Award from the International Conference On Ecology and Transportation. This was for her work on helping save the lives of wildlife and protecting drivers and vehicles through wildlife crossings.
I recently spoke with Nova following this 11-year gap. She told me that although Nevada was not the first state to build wildlife crossings, we have become a nationally recognized leader in their construction. Each overpass and underpass is a huge undertaking requiring all sections of NDOT to work together. She was quick to point out especially the funding of these projects.
We reviewed the crossings constructed in Elko County since that first one at Ten Mile. U.S. Hwy 93 now has two overpasses and four underpasses to help mule deer cross this busy highway during their spring and fall migrations. They summer in the Jarbidge Mountains area and winter mostly in the Pequop Mountains. Before the wildlife crossings were built, deer were routinely hit as they crossed the highway, resulting in damaged vehicles and injured drivers.
A source of many vehicle-deer collisions has been I-80 as it crosses the Pequop Mountains. The summit now has two wildlife overpasses on the East and West sides. NDOT has added fencing to direct deer through two other existing underpasses and two livestock underpasses. Deer had used these underpasses in the past to cross the freeway but now fencing directs more deer through them. Farther East, Silver Zone Pass has one overpass and fencing has been added to two railroad underpasses, (part of the mule deer migration crosses I-80 there).
Since that first wildlife crossing system on Ten Mile, 22 wildlife crossings have been constructed across Nevada. An underpass now crosses U.S. Hwy 50 in the Dayton area, along with two underpasses on the USA Parkway south of I-80. Collisions with wild horses have long been a big problem in these spots. As part of the I-580 between Reno and Carson City, four underpasses allow mule deer to cross safely.
Farther south, as part of the construction of the Boulder City Bypass, vehicles now cross four long bridges with open expanses beneath them to facilitate desert bighorn sheep travel. Near Hoover Dam on US Hwy 93, an overpass was added, along with fencing to funnel bighorns through existing underpasses. In 2020, an underpass was built along SR 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump to prevent collisions with mule deer, elk and desert bighorn sheep.
Other areas of concern that may become future projects are around Reno and Tahoe, where collisions occur between vehicles and horses, elk and deer.
NDOT is also doing research on driver warning systems. The technology is good enough now that it can detect wildlife on roadways and alert passing drivers using lights and signs.
When asked what is needed to facilitate future projects, Nova said NDOT has no set fund for wildlife crossings. Money for projects comes from other funds within NDOT, along with Federal Highway Administration monies, NDOW contributions and grants. Public support of these projects is what helps find the money, people supporting this work of protecting wildlife and drivers.