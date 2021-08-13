Nature Notes: Woodpeckers that do not act like woodpeckers

When most people envision a woodpecker, they see a bird clinging to the side of a tree trunk and hammering at the bark with its stout beak to get at a grub. A few of our common, local woodpeckers do that, but several do not seem to know how to act like woodpeckers.

Case in point is the Lewis woodpecker. Often seen in lower canyons like Lamoille and Soldier, where they sit high in trees. They get most of their insect food by acting like flycatchers. They fly out to nab flying insects before returning to the trees.

Identification is fairly easy since Lewis woodpecker have dark bodies with pink bellies and light bands around their necks. They eat nuts and grains in fall and winter but their main summer food is flying insects. They nest in cavities or holes usually in dead or decaying trees. They rarely excavate their own holes, preferring to use existing holes or crevices, although they will enlarge or remodel these cavities.