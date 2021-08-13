Nature Notes: Woodpeckers that do not act like woodpeckers

When most people envision a woodpecker, they see a bird clinging to the side of a tree trunk and hammering at the bark with its stout beak to get at a grub. A few of our common, local woodpeckers do that, but several do not seem to know how to act like woodpeckers.
Case in point is the Lewis woodpecker. Often seen in lower canyons like Lamoille and Soldier, where they sit high in trees. They get most of their insect food by acting like flycatchers. They fly out to nab flying insects before returning to the trees.
Identification is fairly easy since Lewis woodpecker have dark bodies with pink bellies and light bands around their necks. They eat nuts and grains in fall and winter but their main summer food is flying insects. They nest in cavities or holes usually in dead or decaying trees. They rarely excavate their own holes, preferring to use existing holes or crevices, although they will enlarge or remodel these cavities.
Another example of woodpeckers not acting the part are northern flickers. They are commonly seen on the ground, where they hop around picking up insects. They are often found in yards, snatching up ants and beetles from the lawns. They can even be seen hammering at the ground to get at buried ant larvae, the way other woodpeckers drill into wood, (disgraceful). They also fly out from trees to nab flying insects like flycatchers and eat winter berries and seeds like robins.
Northern flickers have spotted bellies and broad, black “necklaces”. The local variety show red in their tails and wings while in flight. They fly in undulating paths, using heavy flaps followed by glides.
At least northern flickers do excavate their own nest holes in dead or diseased tree trunks like aspens. Unlike many woodpeckers, flickers will reuse cavities that they excavated the previous year. They will also nest in nest boxes.
Thankfully downy woodpeckers know how to act, mainly hammering on tree trunks to expose insects. But then they also come to feeders to eat suet and sunflower seeds.
They have white undersides, white stripes down the backs, and black and white heads. The males carry a small dot of red on the backs of their heads while the females have no red at all. They fly in that typical rise and fall flight like other woodpeckers. Downy woodpeckers excavate their own nesting holes in tree trunks, often in wood infected with a fungus that softens the wood.
But then we come to a close relative, red-naped sapsuckers. Their main food gathering technique is to drill parallel rows of holes through the bark of junipers, pines, aspens, and cottonwoods. They return in a few days to lap up the sap that fills the holes along with any insects caught in the sap. Many area trees show several rows of these holes circling the trunks.
Male sapsuckers have red throats, foreheads and a spot of red on the back of their heads. Females have a red forehead but mostly white throats and may have red on the backs of their heads. Both sexes are darker, with the white on bellies and backs having darker streaks. Sapsuckers excavate holes in live or dead trees, often new holes in the same tree used the year before. They excavate holes in aspens, pines and cottonwoods.
How I miss Woody Woodpecker, who at least knew how to act like a woodpecker.