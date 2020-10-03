Nature Notes: Yellowstone is for all Americans

Driving into Yellowstone National Park, I always feel a sense of pleasure. I am entering a special place, America’s playground, a large space set aside for all of us. Michael Frome, writer and educator said it differently: “A national park is not a playground. it’s a sanctuary for nature and for humans who will accept nature on nature’s own terms.”

The northern entrance to Yellowstone used to pass through the Roosevelt Arch, although with the increased vehicle traffic the entrance road now bypasses that historic arch. The top of the arch is inscribed with a quote from the Organic Act of 1872, the legislation which created Yellowstone: “For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People.”

Yellowstone is a landscape expressly set aside for the American people. It is also scientifically maintained to preserve its wildness and its wildlife. The National Park Service does this for all 421 National Parks, covering 84 million acres. The NPS mission is to preserve the natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.

Wallace Stegner, American novelist, environmentalist, and historian said: “National parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”