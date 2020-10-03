Nature Notes: Yellowstone is for all Americans

Driving into Yellowstone National Park, I always feel a sense of pleasure. I am entering a special place, America’s playground, a large space set aside for all of us. Michael Frome, writer and educator said it differently: “A national park is not a playground. it’s a sanctuary for nature and for humans who will accept nature on nature’s own terms.”
The northern entrance to Yellowstone used to pass through the Roosevelt Arch, although with the increased vehicle traffic the entrance road now bypasses that historic arch. The top of the arch is inscribed with a quote from the Organic Act of 1872, the legislation which created Yellowstone: “For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People.”
Yellowstone is a landscape expressly set aside for the American people. It is also scientifically maintained to preserve its wildness and its wildlife. The National Park Service does this for all 421 National Parks, covering 84 million acres. The NPS mission is to preserve the natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.
Wallace Stegner, American novelist, environmentalist, and historian said: “National parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”
Various recent articles have asked “Are we loving our national parks to death?” Yellowstone is not a perfect concept; the massive number of visitors and their automobiles often take away from a visit’s fun. Cindy and I stay away from the most visited spots and prefer the more remote northeastern corner. Even there, the mere sight of wildlife can clog the road and fill all parking spots for a mile along the road.
Hundreds of visitors recently watched a grizzly bear feasting on a bull elk across the Yellowstone River. Cindy and I drove through the area, pulling our RV. Although we did not see the bear, we did see a lot of people. A line of people crowded about 100 yards of the road’s edge. Every possible parking spot was filled for a half mile in both directions. Two rangers worked the mass of cars to keep the traffic moving and make sure parked cars did not block traffic. We slowly drove past, barely missing parked cars on one side and people on the other.
Cindy and I enjoy watching wolves in Lamar Valley. This valley is the best place in the world to view gray wolves. The Junction pack has recently been hanging out in the south side of the valley, providing great viewing for visitors along the road on the valley’s north side. During our recent visit, people were watching up to 30 wolves at one time.
So many people want to see wolves, they congregate along the Lamar Valley road, parking “somewhat” off the paved road, often blocking the road, and worse, damaging roadside vegetation. The wolf watchers, with spotting scopes and huge cameras, mass on hill tops north of the road for better viewing. Trails are worn into these hills and hilltop vegetation is flattened. Cindy and I passed up the main viewing area for a pullout farther east where we saw fewer wolves about two miles away but watched them by ourselves.
Even during the current pandemic, Yellowstone hosted 881,543 visitors in August, a 7.5% increase from last August and the second busiest August on record. The busiest August was in 2017, when people arrived to watch a solar eclipse. During most Septembers, the number of visitors typically dies off but not this year.
Americans feel a need to get out, get away from Covid lockdowns and they continue to swarm to our parks. The NPS is under a lot of pressure in our National Parks to provide a meaningful experience for visitors while dealing with the pandemic and the large numbers of Americans who want to get out and see some natural country.
