Nature Notes: Zuni bowls, helping streams using rocks and shovels

Sometimes it is the small projects that accomplish a lot. Projects that use a pile of rocks and willing workers armed with shovels.
Area streams used to be compared to a string of pearls because of the many wet meadows along the streams. These wide areas of water and riparian vegetation were a boon to wildlife such as sage-grouse. Many area streams have been degraded through headcuts. These small waterfalls travel upstream, scouring the bottom of streams, eroding their base and lowering the streambed.
Stream water is merely the visible part of the ground water. Incised streams where headcuts lower the streambed also lower the ground water table. Incised streams have lost their wet meadows as the ground dried out. Riparian vegetation like sedges died out and were replaced by sagebrush. The narrow riparian area along the stream now stores much less water than it did as a wet meadow. The stream dries up earlier in the summer.
In many cases today, it takes a trained eye to tell that wet meadows once existed along a stream. People see a narrow stream inside a gully surrounded by sagebrush and assume it is normal. Causes for headcuts vary but often include improper grazing, soil compaction, roads, historic floods, and invasive plant species.
Headcuts come in all sizes. Some streams have been lowered 12-15 feet. But small headcuts are more numerous and are moving up small, often intermittent, streams that are vital for wildlife and livestock.
People are working to stop the upstream movement of headcuts by building simple yet effective “Zeedyk” restoration structures pioneered by Bill Zeedyk. Structures are designed to slow and disperse water, dissipate energy, capture sediment, and increase soil moisture.
Zuni bowls are rock-lined, step falls with plunge pools. They work on headcuts not over four feet tall and allow water to drop over the headcut without eroding the edge. At the point of a headcut, people dig out a wide, curving wall. Within this wall, the ground is flattened and tiled with rock. The sloping wall is also tiled with rock. Downstream from the rock tiling, a line of larger rocks cross the streambed.
The idea is when flowing water reaches the Zuni bowl, it tumbles down the rock-tiled headcut and pools before flowing over the rock dam. Its energy built up as it dropped is dissipated in the pools and small dams.
A small distance downstream, another Zeedyk structure is built, called a “one rock dam.” It is called that because it is one rock high. A line of rocks is placed across the streambed at a distance downstream 4-6 times the height of the headcut. This creates another pool, dissipating more energy as water pours over the small dam. The dam also collects sediment and increases water infiltration into the soil.
All it takes is rocks and shovels to stop a headcut from advancing upstream and damaging more riparian habitat. Some Zuni bowls have been constructed using logs and fabric or with straw bales. Headcuts more than four feet high can have Zuni bowls built with machinery.
Partners in the Gunnison Climate Working Group have been implementing these techniques in the Upper Gunnison River Basin. Much of the information in this column came from a Colorado NRCS document “Hand-Built Structures for Restoring Degraded Meadows in Sagebrush Rangelands.” Locally, Nevada Youth Range Camp campers have built them at Smith Creek Ranch in Lander County.