Nature Notes: Zuni bowls, helping streams using rocks and shovels

People are working to stop the upstream movement of headcuts by building simple yet effective “Zeedyk” restoration structures pioneered by Bill Zeedyk. Structures are designed to slow and disperse water, dissipate energy, capture sediment, and increase soil moisture.

Zuni bowls are rock-lined, step falls with plunge pools. They work on headcuts not over four feet tall and allow water to drop over the headcut without eroding the edge. At the point of a headcut, people dig out a wide, curving wall. Within this wall, the ground is flattened and tiled with rock. The sloping wall is also tiled with rock. Downstream from the rock tiling, a line of larger rocks cross the streambed.

The idea is when flowing water reaches the Zuni bowl, it tumbles down the rock-tiled headcut and pools before flowing over the rock dam. Its energy built up as it dropped is dissipated in the pools and small dams.

A small distance downstream, another Zeedyk structure is built, called a “one rock dam.” It is called that because it is one rock high. A line of rocks is placed across the streambed at a distance downstream 4-6 times the height of the headcut. This creates another pool, dissipating more energy as water pours over the small dam. The dam also collects sediment and increases water infiltration into the soil.