ELKO — Nevada Department of Wildlife biologists will be manning biological check stations in Wells, Ely, and Ash Springs over three weekends in October, in an effort to test for chronic wasting disease in elk and mule deer.
To date CWD has not been found in Nevada, but it has been confirmed in mule deer and elk in eastern Utah. Hunters’ cooperation in helping NDOW’s effort to monitor the health of the State’s herds is greatly appreciated.
Biologists are asking mule deer and elk hunters to stop by so that they may take biological samples from their animal’s head to check for CWD. This is a voluntary process and should only take 10 to 15 minutes. NDOW will not take samples from those animals where the effort may affect taxidermy work.
If hunters are not able to stop at a checkpoint, they may bring elk and deer heads into NDOW offices around the state to have a sample taken. Hunters are encouraged to call the NDOW office before bringing the animal in.
If you are planning to have a taxidermist mount your animal, you may ask the taxidermist to submit the sample for you.
If hunters have a cow elk or doe mule deer head, they may leave them along with additional samples with the biologists at the station. This is not a law enforcement check.
Checks will be at Love’s Travel Plaza in Wells from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7; also from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12-13.
The Love’s Travel Stop in Ely will offer checks from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27.
Checks at Ash Springs will be along U.S. Highway 93 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 12-13.
