Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission has new chairperson, two new appointees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission has two new faces and one familiar face as Governor Steve Sisolak has reappointed Tiffany Tripp East and appointed two new members in Ron Pierini of Douglas County and Shane Rogers from Clark County as sportsmen representatives on the Commission.

The nine-member, governor-appointed Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners is responsible for establishing broad policy, setting annual and permanent regulations, reviewing budgets and receiving input on wildlife and boating matters from entities such as the 17 county advisory boards to manage wildlife.

East, a member of the Commission since 2017, was named chairwoman at the Commission’s August meeting. With the appointment, she becomes the first woman to hold the chairperson position. She is the first female sportsman on the Commission, first female to serve as vice-chair and the first woman to chair the Commission’s Legislative Committee.

A well-known name in Northern Nevada, Pierini recently retired from a distinguished 45-year career in law enforcement including serving 21 years as the Douglas County Sheriff. Pierini started his career as a Carson City deputy in 1973 after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Criminal Justice. He also served on the Peace Officers Standards Training Commission for 16 years, including 12 as chairman.