Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission has new chairperson, two new appointees

The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission has two new faces and one familiar face as Governor Steve Sisolak has reappointed Tiffany Tripp East and appointed two new members in Ron Pierini of Douglas County and Shane Rogers from Clark County as sportsmen representatives on the Commission.
The nine-member, governor-appointed Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners is responsible for establishing broad policy, setting annual and permanent regulations, reviewing budgets and receiving input on wildlife and boating matters from entities such as the 17 county advisory boards to manage wildlife.
East, a member of the Commission since 2017, was named chairwoman at the Commission’s August meeting. With the appointment, she becomes the first woman to hold the chairperson position. She is the first female sportsman on the Commission, first female to serve as vice-chair and the first woman to chair the Commission’s Legislative Committee.
A well-known name in Northern Nevada, Pierini recently retired from a distinguished 45-year career in law enforcement including serving 21 years as the Douglas County Sheriff. Pierini started his career as a Carson City deputy in 1973 after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Criminal Justice. He also served on the Peace Officers Standards Training Commission for 16 years, including 12 as chairman.
This appointment comes as no surprise with Pierini having been a long-time advocate for conserving wildlife. His years of teaching hunter safety and ethics along with his volunteer work for Operation Game Thief (OGT) and the Carson Valley Chukar Foundation led the Commission to award him the Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award earlier this year.
Rogers has a strong background in conservation as well. An avid sportsman, he is a Life Member of the Las Vegas-based Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn, Nevada’s oldest conservation organization, as well as a Life Member of the Wild Sheep Foundation. Rogers has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Fraternity, as well as the organization’s treasurer. He has also volunteered countless hours on wildlife and habitat projects.
A long-time Las Vegas resident, Rogers graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in Finance before embarking on a distinguished career in the banking industry including currently working for City National Bank as the Senior Vice President and Market Leader for their Private Bank in Las Vegas. He has also served as the Senior Vice President and Director of National Wealth Sales for Mutual of Omaha Bank.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!