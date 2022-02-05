Nevada Gold Mines donates $35,000 to support Nevada Outdoor School youth programs

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School announces a $35,000 donation from Nevada Gold Mines Social Investment Fund to support 2022 nature-themed youth programs in Humboldt, Lander, and Elko Counties.

NOS nature-themed programs inspire, motivate and empower rural Nevada youth to explore, learn about, and love the natural world. School-based “Nature in My World” outdoor lessons and field experiences, “Nature After School,” “Nature at Noon” and “Nature Explorers” summer programs deepen youths’ connection to, understanding of and respect for the natural world. They also inspire Nevada youth from pre-school through high school to take a greater interest in learning about and caring for local habitat and natural resources. This, in turn, develops and strengthens Nevada’s (and Nevada Gold Mines’) future workforce.

As a nonprofit organization, corporate giving programs such as the Nevada Gold Mines Social Investment Fund make a big difference in helping Nevada Outdoor School accomplish its mission and provide programs.

“NOS’s nature-themed programs teach youth how to think critically about the natural world and their impacts on it, helping to keep our outdoor spaces and recreation areas healthy and open for future generations to enjoy,” said Melanie Erquiaga, executive director at Nevada Outdoor School. “Throughout our programs, we utilize an Action. Impact. Choice. (A.I.C.) model where participants are challenged to analyze their actions, evaluate the impacts (positive and negative) those actions have on the natural world, and choose wisely to positively impact their environment and lessen negative impacts whenever possible.

“NOS relies on consistent corporate giving partners like Nevada Gold Mines to enable us to continue to expand the reach of our programs to more rural Nevada communities and spark a love of learning and nature in rural Nevada youth.”

“As part of following through on our commitment to education and the environment, Nevada Gold Mines has partnered with Nevada Outdoor School to advance their mission of inspiring exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat, and dedication to community,” said Alissa Wood, Head of Communities and Corporate Affairs. at Nevada Gold Mines. “NGM is thrilled that our $35,000 investment in NOS will help students and families continue to be able to explore the outdoors through summer camps and school-based programs.”

To find out more information about Nevada Outdoor School and programs in your area, go to: www.Nevadaoutdoorschool.org or call 775-623-5656 in Winnemucca or 775-777-0814 in Elko.

