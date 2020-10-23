Nevada Outdoor School program earns national award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nevada Outdoor School’s Outdoor Ethics Program has been selected in the category of Education and Communication to receive one of the Coalition for Recreational Trails’ respected national awards for 2020.
Twelve trail projects and programs have been chosen by the coalition as recipients of its 2020 Tom Petri Recreational Trails Program Annual Achievement Awards. The awards – honoring former U.S. Rep. Tom Petri of Wisconsin – recognize outstanding use of Recreational Trails Program funds.
These projects were honored at a live virtual ceremony Oct. 22 with participation by award recipients and key trails champions, including members of Congress. Normally, the CRT Awards are presented on Capitol Hill in June.
The trail projects honored by the CRT and award categories are:
— Nevada’s Outdoor School’s Outdoor Ethics Program (Nevada) – Education and Communication
— Pine Street Woods (Idaho) – MultipleUse Management and Corridor Sharing
— Gwinnett Countywide Trails Master Plan (Georgia) – Community Linkage
— CalIda Connector Trail (California) – Maintenance and Rehabilitation
— Boardwalks and Observation Deck Rehab/Replacement (South Carolina) – Accessibility Enhancement
— Trailhead and Trail Construction in the Shawnee National Forest (Illinois) – PublicPrivate Partnerships and Access to/Use of Public Lands
— Thurston Hills Natural Area Trail Project (Oregon) – PublicPrivate Partnerships and Access to/Use of Public Lands
— Milan Trail Huggers Nash Stream Bridge (New Hampshire) – Construction and Design
— Blue Ridge Tunnel Rehabilitation and Trail Project (Virginia) – Construction and Design
— Monadnock Trail Improvement Project (New Hampshire) – Youth Conservation/Service Corps and Community Outreach
— Sam Houston National Forest—Eastside MultiUse Trails Rehabilitation (Texas) – Enhancement of Federal Lands
— Maricopa Trail Volunteer Stewardship Program (Arizona) – Engaging PublicSector Partners
Details on the honored projects and programs as well as a link to viewing the awards ceremony are available at www.rectrails.org.
