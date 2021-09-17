Nevada’s disappearing deer

Donham said NDOW intends to continue to work with MDEP subcommittees in the years ahead.

“This isn’t a one-off, this is going to be an ongoing process.”

At the Area 10 MDEP meeting in June, Bert Gurr, representing the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board, said he thinks wild horses are a major issue, and he talked about some of his thoughts on how to address the issue and the need to interact with elected officials.

“Even when the challenges are obvious, like with feral horses, getting some fresh perspectives or ideas on ways to address that challenge is where things might really benefit us,” Donham said. “Just thinking outside the box … It was actually pretty encouraging listening to the conversation that we’ve already had tonight, how to maybe tackle that issue.”

The challenges to deer populations are complex. Some might look at the low deer population numbers and make suggestions that may not work. For example, sometimes people suggest we stop hunting does for a while and hunt more bucks, so there will be more does and fawns and more food for them so the populations will go up. But if the population goes up and there is not the winter habitat to sustain them, there’s a problem.