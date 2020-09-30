Nevada's mule deer

RangeThroughout the entire Western United States, including the four deserts of the American Southwest. From the coastal islands of Alaska down the Pacific Coast of California to southern Baja Mexico and from the extreme northern portion of the Mexican state of Zacatecas, up through the great plains to the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Colombia and the southern Yukon territory.

Natural HistorySeasonal movements from higher elevations to lower winter ranges are affected by food supply and ability to move due to temperature and rain or snow conditions.

When startled, a Mule Deer will move in a series of stiff-legged jumps, called “stotting,” with all four feet hitting the ground together. This gait offers two advantages: it allows the deer to out-distance predators in rough terrain, and to see above the thick brush. If necessary, they can turn or completely reverse direction in the course of a single bound.

Mule Deer tend to bed down in a cool, secluded places in the middle of the day. They are most active in mornings, evenings and moonlit nights, enabling them to conserve water and keep body temperatures down in desert environments.