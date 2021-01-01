Nevada's wildlife dangers: Close encounters of the 'furred' kind

“I am not aware of any deaths,” Doucette said. “We have had incidences where livestock have been killed. We had a mountain lion three or four years ago in Spring Creek in a garage. We had one by the colony about 10 years ago.”

If a person does come across a mountain lion, Doucette said to use common sense. Never run, as that may trigger the predator instinct. Also, never look the animal in the eyes, an act which might be perceived as aggressive.

“Make yourself look as big as possible and make noise,” Doucette said.

“I would rate them relatively low” on the danger scale, Bagley said. “I would be concerned if I had a child with me in the back country and I would keep an eye on them.”

Most problems in the United States have occurred with people of smaller stature, usually running, according to Doucette. Pets also make very good prey for lions.

Jessica Wolff, urban wildlife coordinator for NDOW, said “seeing” a mountain lion in Nevada is very rare.

“They are all over the state but, typically, they don’t interact with humans. “If you see a mountain lion, you are pretty lucky.”

Black bears