OHV Opportunities

Northeastern Nevada’s vast open spaces offer nearly unlimited opportunities for Off Highway Vehicle enthusiasts.

The state is constructing an off-highway trail system linking all corners of Nevada, and once completed, it will provide routes from the southern tip through the rural north. Meanwhile, there are plenty of trails to follow on public land from the Elko area to the remote Jarbidge Mountains and points in between.

Elko city officials have gotten behind the OHV community and now allow trail access within the city limits. You are able to access gas, groceries, and a room in your OHV as long as you adhere to the standards put in place for safety. Protective head covering for all occupants is required, the operator must be 16 years of age, have a valid driver's license, and the vehicle must have working head and taillights. Seatbelts are to be worn if the type of vehicle you are operating is equipped with them, such as in a side-by-side vehicle.

Nevada has an Off Highway Vehicle registration that must be purchased prior to operating your vehicle on any public land or roadway. The state does, however, currently recognize registrations from other states. Travelers will be able to operate on Nevada lands so long as their out-of-state registration is current and won't be used for longer than 14 days.

Money raised from the Off Highway registration goes into the construction and maintenance of the Nevada trail system. Registration can be completed by mailing your completed application to the OHV division of the Nevada DMV. All applications and fees can be found at www.ohv.nv.gov.

