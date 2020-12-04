Outside Guide: Baby it's cold outside, let’s eat

How many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meal(s) and continue to clean out our refrigerators, eating the leftovers? This time of year we tend to eat, and eat, and eat some more. Data tells us that the average American will gain between 1-5 pounds between Thanksgiving and the New Year. That is not a lot for one year, but over time, if those pounds are not lost, they can add up, so be aware.

This "natural weight gain" is a great excuse to get outside for a brisk walk or family hike. In nature, during winter, where there are not fireplaces and an abundance of food, how does the cold impact eating and survival?

Many animals that live in cold environments, where food is scarce, have something called “hibernation inducement trigger”, or HIT, in their blood during their hibernation season. Research has discovered that when this substance is injected into animals during the spring, hibernation behaviors can be induced.

Interestingly, the exact chemical identity of HIT remains elusive, but it appears to be similar to an opiate, which may help to explain how it decreases heart rate, breathing rate, and general metabolic (energy) demands. This helps animals conserve energy, which helps them to survive the winter with little or no food.