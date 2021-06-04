Outside Guide: Be a Watershed Hero!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As we know from living in a desert, water is a precious commodity! The quality (how good) and quantity (how much) of available water in the desert has health, recreational, and financial impacts on all who live here, human and non-human. Because water cannot be created, water education is critical so that citizens learn to protect, conserve, and better manage water resources in our local region. When we understand the interconnectedness of all living things, and our collective dependence of water, we become more united in the drive to keep water clean. Though age-appropriate activities and games throughout our Watershed Heroes field trip, we motivate and empower students to choose to become proactive and caring citizens, if they choose.

At Nevada Outdoor School, we love to get people outside, deepening their connection to and care for the natural world. We work to influence positive outdoor behaviors by providing people of all ages the motivation, knowledge, and skills to practice responsible outdoor recreation. We do this by teaching participants how to analyze a variety of possible actions, evaluate the potential impacts of those actions, and then to choose wisely to minimize the negative impacts of their actions when possible.

The 2nd and 3rd grade students who attended our Watershed Heroes field trip this spring deepened their connection to their local watershed and can now make choices that will respect and help protect that watershed. Even as kids, our actions matter! By picking up trash, not allowing oil and soap to drain into the river, and being aware of erosion along streams, you too can be a Watershed Hero! Go on Heroes, get outside and enjoy the Humboldt River Basin, just remember, your actions not only impact your local community, but everything down stream as well.

