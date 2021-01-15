Outside Guide: Beating the winter blues

Because skiing can be an expensive sport with gear and ticket prices, snowshoeing offers another solid family outdoor adventure at much less of a cost. For fun family adventures one does not need to invest in high-dollar snowshoes, most any pair will do. Poles are recommended as balance can be a challenge when on potentially slippery surfaces, and you do walk a bit different. Most any hiking trail quickly converts into a snowshoe location, and if and when the snow is deep enough, going off trail may be acceptable. There is a sense of awe knowing you are walking where the boulders and sage are in the summer.

For the serious angler, having ice fishing options must be a slice of heaven. Everything Elko just published a story titled Ice Fishing Elko County, so check that out to learn more about this winter activity. Another great resource for information about ice fishing is the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 777-2300 or ndow.org. Ice fishing tends to be more relaxing and social than other fishing, and you can still bring home “the big one” either in story form, or in real life.