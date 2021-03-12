Outside Guide: Daffodil watch

Officially, Spring is around the corner! This year the spring equinox is on Saturday, March 20. Here in northeastern Nevada, this time of year can be tricky because overnights and mornings can be quite cold. However, as the northern hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the sun, combined with the increased daylight hours, the afternoons can be quite delightful. This shift in temperatures and sunlight should put us on “daffodil watch.”

What is daffodil watch? That is when, as you drive around, you keep your eyes peeled for daffodils and when you see one, you point and shout with great exuberant joy, “daffodil!!!!”. This is what we do at Nevada Outdoor School because daffodils only show their stuff for a short period of time. The observation of a daffodil just brings us so much joy that some of us just can’t help but squeal with excitement out of respect and awe of nature.

The physical beauty of the daffodil is stunning, but the science behind the re-appearance year after year is what really makes us say, “yeah nature!” The daffodil is in the genus Narcissus and is part of the Amaryllis family. There are many varieties of daffodils due to selective breeding, but all seem to announce the beginning of spring. The cool thing about daffodils is that they are planted in the fall, as a bulb, and bust out in spring, even through snow!