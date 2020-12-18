Outside Guide: Ecosystems and Santa

As Santa prepares for his upcoming journey in his sled, not only is he loaded with presents for all, but think about the various clothes he must have to pack to be prepared for the numerous and varied biomes he will cross.

What is a biome? A biome is a large and distinct region the contains similar plants and animals because of the shared climate and dominant vegetation. There are between six and 17 categories of biomes; scientists are still working on the details of categorizing Mother Nature.

According to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), the official Santa Tracker for over 60 years, (www.noradsanta.org) Santa will leave the North Pole along the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and head southwest to the South Pacific. From there he traverses across New Zealand and Australia. Heading north, he covers Japan and Asia. He then dives south to navigate across Africa and Western Europe. Then he will span Canada and Alaska before dropping into the continental United States and continuing south through Mexico, Central and South America.

Covering the earth, Santa experiences the eight generally accepted biomes: tundra, taiga, deciduous forest, grassland, chaparral, desert, savanna, and tropical rainforest. From frigid and frozen most, if not all, of the year (tundra) to hot and wet (tropical rainforest) and everything in-between.