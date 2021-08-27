Outside Guide: Fire stinks, but brings life

With the smoky skies looming over us for such an extended period of time this summer, we cannot ignore the visual impacts of fire. Without a doubt, fire can be and is destructive when unexpected or not well managed. However, in the midst of the smoke and haze, it does our souls good to think about what comes after the fire.

Fire is a natural component in nature and is important in many ecosystems. Ecosystems include living things like plants and animals, plus non-living things like rocks. Ecology is the study of how the living and non-living interact. Fire Ecology is the scientific discipline that investigates the natural processes and interactions involving fire and an ecosystem. Fire Ecologists give us good insights into the positive impacts of fire.

Like our closets, forests have a way of collecting clutter over time. Old logs, dense undergrowth, and fallen leaves tend to accumulate on forest floors. There may also be invasive weeds, insects, and disease in a forest. After a fire, this clutter is removed and broken down into important nutrients resulting in a rich forest floor soil that is ripe for microbial life and regrowth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}