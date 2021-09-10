Outside Guide: Get Outside and Cook!

Because outdoor Dutch oven cooking utilizes hot coals, Nevada Outdoor School encourages people to practice Leave No Trace and refrain from cooking directly on the ground as it can scar and damage the earth. Plus, having a cook table saves the back! A cook table needs to be inflammable and able to withstand heat. The cook table needs to be large enough to allow for space around the Dutch oven and between each oven if cooking with more than one. The cook table needs to be at a height that you can lift your ovens onto the surface and be able to remove and replace lids easily. Having a table that can accommodate a windscreen is also helpful, especially in the afternoon winds of Nevada. Nice-to-haves are shelves and hooks for keeping tongs, gloves and other equipment.

Finally, the clean-up of a cast-iron Dutch oven is important so it is ready-for-action the next time your stomach grumbles for some amazing food. Though there are differing opinions on whether or not to use dish soap, this is how Nevada Outdoor School cares for our Dutch ovens – as recommended by our dear friend Terry Bell, The Dutch Diva. Wipe down the Dutch oven, removing as much food as possible. Next, add a small amount of water and a few drops of dish soap and scrub off any remaining food particles with a plastic scrub brush. Rinse and dry thoroughly. If you do not have the chance to clean your Dutch ovens immediately after use and you are left with dry, baked on food, you can fill it with water and bring to a boil, being sure to cover places that have residue that may be left. After water boils, allow it to cool and then scrub the interior using a dish scrubber or plastic spatula. After a good scrub, rinse well and dry. Heating up the pot to thoroughly dry is not a bad idea to remove all moisture. Finally, after your cast-iron pot is clean and dry, rub in a small amount of cooking oil or Camp Chef Cast Iron Conditioner using a paper towel. Store with a paper towel hanging over the edge of the pot and under the lid to wick out any environmental moisture that the ovens may be exposed to.