Outside Guide: Get the coals hot!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During a normal year, Nevada Outdoor School would be gearing up for our annual fundraiser, the Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off (affectionately known by NOS staffers as “DOCO,” said “doh-co”), for the 12th time. Although typically held at Vesco Park in Winnemucca, this year it will be a virtual event, held on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 2-5 p.m. via GoToMeeting. For more information on how to participate, how to donate, or just watch, visit our website at NevadaOutdoorSchool.org.

A Dutch oven is a thick-walled cooking pot with a tight fitting lid usually made from cast iron. Dutch oven cooking has been around for thousands of years, dating back to 4000 BC and referred to as cauldron cooking. In America, cast iron pots began arriving by the mid-eighteenth century after being patented in 1708 from ideas gathered from foundries in Holland. The design was improved with a tight lid and a flared edge to help hold the coals on the top.

The Dutch oven has a rich American history. They were very practical pieces of equipment on trail-drives or for mountain men and prospectors. The lid kept the dust out and the heavy pot would not blow over in the wind. In addition, it is possible to efficiently feed a lot of people using a Dutch oven. Delicious, nutrient-dense meals with a variety of components can be cooked in a single oven.