Outside Guide: Great things to do this season - camping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Days are long and nights are pleasant so it must be time to go camping! In Northeastern Nevada, camping can be an affordable way to be with friends and family enjoying the vistas and views. From glamping (glamorous camping) to roughing it (the bare minimum), camping provides an opportunity for quality time with loved ones and an escape from the daily grind.

One of the perks of camping in Northeastern Nevada is that in most places, not far off the paved road, cell services subside, and you have no choice but to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature. Tuning into the babbling brook, the quaking aspens, the howling coyotes and the starry nights will surely leave you well rested and re-energized. Or, if you are in a more populated area, the sounds of families laughing, kids playing hide-and-seek, and the variety of smells from nearby camp sites will also rejuvenate your soul.

There really is no way to do camping wrong unless you are just simply unprepared for your desired level of comfort and personal needs. Minimalists will survive with what is on their back, and the glampers will bring the kitchen sink (literally!), but it seems that everyone will agree that getting out of the house serves humans well.