Outside Guide: Is it really dead?

Here in northeastern Nevada, this time of year can be tricky because overnights and mornings can be quite cold. However, as the northern hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the sun, combined with the increased daylight hours, the afternoons can be quite delightful. During this time of year, when outdoors looking at what appears to be “dead”, excitement begins to arise because what appears to be dead is not, new life is just around the corner!

The science behind the re-appearance year after year of what appears to be dead is simply amazing. This is something that should make you say, “yeah nature!”. First up will be the crocus, daffodils, and tulips. Plus, the robin red breast birds will return. These are all sure signs that spring is on the way. Crocus, daffodils, and tulips, along with many other flowers, are planted in the fall, as bulbs, and bust out in spring, even through snow. There is extra delight when Mother Nature shows off her stuff with growth through the icy holds of snow!

What is a bulb? A bulb is a ‘storage organ’ that is a stem made of layers of modified leaves that store nutrients. Roots will emerge out of the bottom of the bulb when conditions are right, and new growth will emerge from the top. Bulbs are considered dormant, which means temporarily inactive. They are not dead! Dormant is not dead! Plant bulbs are only one example of the many living things that utilize dormancy to overcome environmental stress or gather energy for future growth.

After enough energy has been gathered, and the environmental conditions are correct (sunlight, temperature, and moisture) we will witness the new growth as it emerges from the ground. All that time underground, in the dark and cold, important biological processes were occurring, we just couldn’t see them! And the results of all that underground work will become a beautiful display we get to observe. The cycle of nature, a powerful balance of growth and rest.

Understanding and appreciating the cycles of nature is what helps us, as humans, to be more respectful of our place and impact in nature. In nature, spring time is chocked full of birth and growth, so when outdoors, watch where you step and consider being a little quieter out of respect for the new born animals. Just like for us humans, it is a big, bright, and loud world outside the comforts of our mommas. As you are out and about, look for evidence of this miraculous time of year. Need help getting outside? We can help with that! Find our current events at nevadaoutdoorschool.org. Get outside, it is good for humans everywhere!

