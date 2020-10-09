OUTSIDE GUIDE: It's transition time

Fall is in the air and starting to be seen in the trees! Cooler nights and mornings, the changing of colors, school is back in session, and the holidays lingering in the future, once again in nature, and in our lives, it is transition time.

The harshness of summer heat and winter cold are offset by the transition seasons of spring and fall. In northeastern Nevada, it is certainly a time for layers and being prepared for the change in temperatures throughout the day. These times of transition are also a great for cleaning, checking, and restocking gear and supplies. Removing dirt and grim and putting away clean equipment not only extends the life of the equipment, but may also reveal any damage.

For camping equipment, washing your sleeping bags at the end of the season is usually a good idea. Beware and follow washing instructions for your bag, but generally, a mild detergent in a washing machine works well. In Nevada, we are fortunate that our low humidity minimizes the likelihood of mold or mildew, but nonetheless, be sure to completely hang dry the bag before storing for the winter. Generally speaking, for many bags, storing the sleeping bag in a mesh bag that is larger than the usual stuff-sack helps maintain the fluffiness of the bag, which is what provides insulation.

