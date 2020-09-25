Outside Guide: Keep on Cookin’!

Any seasoned Dutch oven cook can tell you of the stories where the cooking just did not turn out as planned. Raw, over-cooked, burnt, too salty, too bland, the possibilities of things going wrong are numerous. But that does not stop cooks from cooking. Sometimes the cause of such flops are cook-made, sometimes nature-made. Regardless, scars on their fingers from the hot coals and scars on their hearts from flopped dishes does not diminish the spirit to adjust, learn, and cook again.

Nevada Outdoor School has the same spirit. Like every other nonprofit, business, and family, the current pandemic has forced us into a time of adjustment, learning and then cooking again. Our 12th Annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off was held on September 12th utilizing a virtual platform. While attendance was low online, the five teams that participated enjoyed the experience. Teams joined the event from as far away as Washington and Virginia, with some local favorites from Winnemucca. Team Mario Bros was powered by Kyler Enochson and Kayden Yowell from Winnemucca. Team Dutch Oven Dandy’s is a father and son team made up by Russ and Chad Yowell, from Winnemucca. Team Dutch Oven Deb and her Dude represented Washington state with Debra and Brett Basquez in virtual attendance. The Western Cooks was the mother and daughter team of Sarah and Catherine Welsh of Winnemucca. Rounding out the competition was the RockScars from Virginia consisting of Michael, Jessie and Scarlett Myers. That is one of the perks of technology, no travel needed so showing up in Winnemucca was not a requirement this year.