Outside Guide: Learning from tree growth

Humans may not be as different from trees; some years we grow big and some years we just work to stay alive and upright. Like a tree, our environments also continuously change. Thanks to modern technologies we generally do not have to worry about the flux of temperature and availability of food, but we do have periods of increased stress that produce an environment that is not conducive to high-growth. But, like a tree, both small growth or big growth are biologically positive because as the old biological adage goes, “if you are not growing then you are dying.”

The good news is that the growth is not quantified, there is no minimum growth required. Humans may tend to forget that. Most tend to want to “go big or go home," but maybe that is where we can take a lesson from the trees. The production of another tree ring, the evidence of surviving another year, may simply be enough.