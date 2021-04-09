Outside Guide: Let the water flow

During this time of year, it is beautiful to look from the valley up and out to the mountains and see them covered in white. As desert dwellers, we find comfort knowing that the snow in the mountains is the source of our water. The snow that melts off each spring provides essential runoff to streams and reservoirs, while snow in the valley melts and recharges ground-water aquifers.

Did you know that the snowpack is carefully monitored and used for water predictions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service? The NRCS provides snowpack data and streamflow forecasts to help with water supply management, flood control, recreation, climate modeling, and conservation planning.

River forecasting methods use “snow water equivalent,” temperature, and sunshine information to estimate how snow melt will flow into rivers. Snow water equivalent is the depth of water that would cover the ground if the snow cover was in a liquid state. It is also sometimes referred to as the water content.

The water content of snow can vary greatly. Heavy, wet snow has a very high water content. Four to five inches of wet snow may contain about one inch of water. Dry, powdery snow has a low water content, and it may take upwards of 20 inches of dry snow to equal one inch of water.

