Outside Guide:Listen to your mother, nature that is

The human ear allows us to enjoy the sounds of nature. Our ears are designed to capture auditory stimuli (sound waves) from the atmosphere and transfer that information into the brain for processing, which results in us hearing something. We actually intake far more sound waves than we hear, because our brain does a great job at filtering out the noise.

A fun activity to do is to sit and listen. Whether you are in your office in town or out on the trail, take a few moments to simply stop moving and listen. If you are inside, open the window, if you can. Start to register all the sounds you are hearing. Closing your eyes will also help you focus on your hearing. Slow your breathing, and simply listen. Do this for a few moments. Then, open your eyes, move a bit, and do it again. See if you hear more the second time. In the 21st century, within our busy lifestyles and noise-filled world we tend to ‘tune out’ so much of what is happening around us. But when we start to listen and train our brain, Mother Nature is consistently speaking through her creations. The wind through trees, songs of birds, and the chirps of crickets, throughout the day and night, Mother Nature is speaking.