Outside Guide: Mammal love

As we enter the month of February, we will start to notice longer periods of daylight and shorter periods of darkness. This is because the northern half of the earth, known as the northern hemisphere, will tilt more towards the sun. With longer sunnier days ahead of us, the earth will begin to warm. The icebound land will begin to thaw, allowing water to resume its flow, and sprigs of grass will start poking through the receding snowpack.

Plants and hibernating animals like marmots, skunks, and bats will rouse from their long winter naps and humans will watch the world reawaken. These seasonal changes in day length will also trigger important physiological and behavioral changes that will prepare plants and animals for survival and mating. How, though, will longer days trigger these changes?

Day length varies throughout the year, but occurs in predictable cycles like clockwork. As it increases, it will send biochemical messages to plants and animals through their cellular proteins. This will kick-start their metabolisms and tell their bodies to start making ‘the stuff of life.’ For example, longer days will signal plants to start making pollen and mammals to start releasing pheromones (chemical substances that will trigger social responses in other organisms) into the environment.