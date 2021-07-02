Outside Guide: More Than Beauty

This past week, Nevada Outdoor School completed our inaugural backpacking adventure with three 15-year-old teens on Soldier Creek Trail into Soldier Meadows in the Ruby Mountains. Throughout the hike the wildflowers were out in force, and we quickly lost count of the number of species when we ran out of fingers to count on. Yellows, whites, blues, reds, and purples, with many shades and colors in-between, the vibrancy and diversity was stunning!

We observed how the diversity also varied as we traversed through different ecosystems (biological community interacting with its physical environment). Aspen groves along the stream, near naked ridge tops, and spring-fed meadows each hosted species that were unique to each environment. Other species appeared to be ubiquitous, or appearing wherever we tread. Wildflowers are an important component of a healthy environment. Wildflowers are genetically created to thrive in the present conditions in which they exist and they do not require any human interaction or input. This is quite a hit for the human ego; many humans like to think all things need a human touch. The diversity observed in the wildflower populations in the Ruby Mountains also remind us that Mother Nature is not into monocultures (a single species) but instead demands variety.

