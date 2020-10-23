Outside Guide: Mysterious water

He discovered that water “reacts” to its environment, and that harsh words are as damaging to the crystals as chemicals.

To western science and medicine, this may sound nutty, but when we open our minds to what the western world might call “alternative medicine” we open ourselves up to things such as this that sound a bit nutty! Dr. Emoto did extensive experiments and published a book, “The Hidden Messages in Water,” that explains his motives and reasonings. His bottom line is that what water is exposed to, physically such as chemicals and emotionally via words, matters. Therefore, since we are mostly water, what we are exposed to, physically and emotionally, also matters because it impacts the water in us. Fascinating!

This points to a fascinating connection between humans and a natural substance. If Dr. Emoto’s research is accurate, then the importance of healthy (clean) water only expands. It seems to reason that if humans are kinder and gentler, then based on Dr. Emoto’s findings our biological water is “healthier,” which in turn keeps us in state of health. Can you see the connections and implications?