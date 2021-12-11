Outside Guide: Open the window and let the air flow

Walking around city streets, it is easy to observe a number of closed-up-tight windows. Shut tight. Blinds closed. Understandably, keeping the home closed up tight in the heat of the summer or the bitter winter days may help with energy cost savings, but could this decision be impacting your health? Are there benefits to opening up your home or business to some fresh air?

Wind, or the perceptible movement of air, has been used in a variety of ways as a raw source of energy due to its implicit movement. Wind turns turbines that generate power, moves ships across the water, lifts kites on a beach, and is a requirement of sports like kite-sailing.

Wind is also used to ventilate buildings and improve indoor air quality. As human shelters evolved and became more and more resistant to natural conditions due to improved materials and building designs, issues with indoor air quality were discovered. Interestingly, much of what we have learned about ventilation of living spaces originated with insects! Colony builders, like bees and termites, utilize a series of conduits and arteries to support wind-driven airflow.

Humans spend a large amount of time indoors now, between office or school, and home. Unless the average American is intentional about being outside, the vast majority of the day is spent inside. With the increase in tighter construction techniques, the result of the energy crisis in the 1970’s, natural ventilation suffered. Although those cracks and crannies let in the creepy-crawlers and unwanted visitors, they also allowed for air to flow through a structure. It is that air flow that removed contaminants.

Indoor contaminants build up in an un- or low-ventilated space. Where do the contaminants come from? Combustion from cooking food, and heating water and space. If installed properly most combustion sources for the major combustion needs are ventilated as part of the unit providing the heat. However, tobacco smoke, automobile exhaust from an attached garage, unvented space heaters or decorative stoves, and unvented cooking may be sources of contaminants.

Also contributing to indoor air quality are biological sources – microbiological and human derived effluents. Ventilation is associated with reduced disease transmission caused by infectious bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Carbon dioxide build-up and human-derived odors are two human effluents that natural ventilation with an open window can easily accommodate. Radon and volatile organic compounds are emitted naturally or from man-made products, and if they build up can cause headaches, dry eyes, and other health effects.

Opening a window is a cheap, easy, and effective way to air out your office or home. The open window does not have to be open long to allow for an air exchange to occur and for contaminants to be cleared. Along with that, bonuses to an open window are a fresh smell in your space and an improvement on thinking and mood.

Getting outside is sometimes difficult with busy schedules, but that does not mean that you can’t experience the cleansing effects of nature inside. Invite the wind in through an open or window and experience a refresh from inside your structure.

