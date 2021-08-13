Outside Guide: Our choices matter: outdoor ethics

In northeastern Nevada, we live in a beautiful place where many of us spend a lot of time outdoors. We are fortunate to have open space, however, that does not mean that we do not share this space with many others. Unfortunately, the evidence that it is a shared space usually comes in the form of some sort of trash. After driving or hiking for miles out into the desert, which feels like the middle of nowhere and you must be the first person to have found this location, you open your car door to step out or sit down on a rock and release your backpack straps, only to look down and find a plastic water bottle, bottle caps, cigarette butts, or dog poop, at your feet. The unquenchable adventurer in you dies just a little bit as you realize you were not the first human here, and then in the next heartbeat your blood boils as you ask yourself “why do people choose to leave their trash behind?”