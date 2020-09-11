Outside Guide: Outdoor Cooking Gear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any good western movie has a scene where a cowboy is cooking on an open fire with their pot hanging over the flames. While cooking over a flame is a viable way to prepare food, it is usually the coals that are more desirable and useful for cooking. Dutch oven cooking is an easy way to cook delicious food and fill stomachs that are hungry from a day outdoors.

A trip through your local store’s cooking section may hold several different varieties of Dutch ovens. Dutch ovens are thick-walled cooking pots that have a tight fitting lid. They can be made of cast-iron, cast aluminum or be ceramic. (Cast iron is the choice of the Nevada Outdoor School staff.)

Sometimes the pot is enameled. Enameled is a coating, called “frit”, which is a form of glass that is baked onto the surface to make it non-stick. Enameled cast iron cookware can only be used on a stove top or in the oven up to 400 F. A seasoned cast-iron pot has had oil baked into the cast iron. This also provides a non-stick surface, but over time with use and cleaning it can wear off, therefore periodic seasoning may be required.

With all this variety, how do you know what makes a Dutch oven “good” for outdoor cooking?