Outside Guide: Unexpected connections

Have you ever driven down a road you have driven down a million times before and then one day you recognize something new? Then you find yourself asking, “Has that always been there?” You ask your car mate, and they reply, “Yup, you’ve never noticed that before?” You scratch your head and wonder how have you missed it all this time? The next time you are on the road, there it is, it has entered your awareness and once you see it you cannot unsee it, your awareness has been forever changed.

Awareness is the state of being conscious of something. Innately, humans are born with a certain amount of awareness, or being conscious of things that threaten our survival. We are born with something called the Survival Optimization System (SOS) which provides us with behaviors to respond to predatory threats quickly and effectively. These are not learned behaviors but are tied into our awareness. For the SOS system to be activated, we must be aware of the threat. This is true for humans and animals, after all, humans are just highly developed animals. The thing that separates humans from other animals is our ability to not only have behaviors associated with the SOS system, but also gain additional awareness tied to learning about our surroundings or other information or topics that enrich our lives. It is through the experience of gaining awareness that our mental borders open and we learn to appreciate new connections in our daily lives.