Outside Guide: We have a lot to be thankful for

At Nevada Outdoor School (NOS), the actions of our humans’ mimic nature as fall begins to settle upon us. September is the time where days become noticeably shorter and growth begins to slow down. It is a transitional month and a time to recuperate from the craziness of a full summer of growth, and summer camp season.
For NOS, it is also a time for reflection, as September is the last month in our fiscal year. October arrives with a new set of expectations and goals, so September is a great opportunity to say THANK YOU to all those who have been part of our success over the past year!
Each year, NOS hosts two major fundraisers that are made successful by YOU, the communities we serve. We extend a heartfelt thank you to each individual and donor who supported us! THANK YOU to everyone who participated, contributed raffle, and silent auction prizes, and sponsored these events!
On June 19, we hosted our Inaugural Fire and Ice Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Spring Creek Golf Course. Thank you to all the generous supporters who purchased the Firearms and Cordova Ice Cooler raffle tickets. The Firearms were sponsored by Blach Distributing, Ramcon Construction, The Steam Store, and Carter Engineering, LLC.
As far as the golf scramble winners, each team member of the first place team, Trent Whitaker, Ruben Garcia, Dan Stewart and Alyssa Wood earned $50 Gift Certificates from The Star Hotel. The second place team, Keith Preston, Alex Pfarr, Jeff White and Dwayne Schomer earned $35 in clubhouse credit at Spring Creek Golf Course. The third place team consisting of Randy Ridgway and Derek Ridgway, along with Jon, Audry and Brayden Karr earned themselves each $25 in clubhouse credit at Spring Creek Golf Course. The winner of the Straightest Drive on Hole no. 2, Robert Owen, won a new Golf Bag and Power Block from JD’s Golf Management in Winnemucca. Men’s Closest to the Hole on Hole no. 8 winner, Dan Stewart, won a trip for two to Jackpot to play golf at the Jackpot Golf Club and a Hotel Stay at Cactus Pete’s. The Ladies Closest to the Hole, on Hole no. 17 was Dana Morin, who won a trip for two to stay overnight in Wendover and see a show at the Peppermill. Finally, our Silent Auction winnings included a 7-night trip to Panama to stay at the Los Estabols Resort, a Portable Fire Pit from Big R in addition to a gift bag of tie down straps and t-shirts, and a gift certificate and a gas can from Evolution Power Sports.
On September 11, we held our 13th Annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off at Vesco Park in Winnemucca, sponsored by Rackley Auto. After last year’s virtual event, it was wonderful to be back in person! Fifteen teams competed in four categories: Youth (under 16, any dish), Chuck Wagon (main dish), Bean Master (main dish and a dessert), and International Dutch Oven Society (main dish, bread, and dessert). Winners received a cast iron trivet, cash, and bragging rights. First place in the Youth category went to Team Mario Brothers made up of Kayden Yowell and Kyler Enochson. Second place went to the Spice Sistas, led by Ashley Rookstool and Catherine Welsh. In the Chuck Wagon category, Team Voodoos Vidles led by Pedro Castro came in first place. Second place went to Dos Hombres Blancos with cooks Mike Erquiaga and Mitch Weber. Third place went to Savannah and Emily Roman on Team Gone Fishing. In the Bean Master Category, first place went to Team Country Calf-A, led by Gene and Chrissy Hunt. Second place was earned by Michael McCampbell and Charlie Beringer for His Watchman Christian Motorcycle Club. Third place went to Team Silver Sage Grange consisting of Jacklyn Orr and Jessica and Jacquelyn Sibbert. In the IDOS category, first place went to the Rose Creek Duo made up by Betty and Dan Rodgers. Second place went to Dutch Oven Deb Basquez & Her Dude, Brett. Third place went to Team Sonoma Safety led by Bob Lage. Finally, the coveted People’s Choice Trophy went to Team Hot Pots, Jared Kifer and Alicia Bengochea.
Without the support of our communities, NOS could not provide meaningful outdoor education experiences throughout northern Nevada. Connecting Nevadans of all ages to the natural world, and inspiring creative, healthy, active, and engaged citizens who choose to explore the outdoors responsibly is what love to do.
Because of our supporters we were able to interact with over 3,000 youth and hundreds of community members through our in-school lessons, summer camps, and community events. We look forward to serving our communities in the coming year. Be sure to check our website for upcoming events and opportunities to get outside, it is good for humans everywhere!