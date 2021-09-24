Outside Guide: We have a lot to be thankful for

On September 11, we held our 13th Annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off at Vesco Park in Winnemucca, sponsored by Rackley Auto. After last year’s virtual event, it was wonderful to be back in person! Fifteen teams competed in four categories: Youth (under 16, any dish), Chuck Wagon (main dish), Bean Master (main dish and a dessert), and International Dutch Oven Society (main dish, bread, and dessert). Winners received a cast iron trivet, cash, and bragging rights. First place in the Youth category went to Team Mario Brothers made up of Kayden Yowell and Kyler Enochson. Second place went to the Spice Sistas, led by Ashley Rookstool and Catherine Welsh. In the Chuck Wagon category, Team Voodoos Vidles led by Pedro Castro came in first place. Second place went to Dos Hombres Blancos with cooks Mike Erquiaga and Mitch Weber. Third place went to Savannah and Emily Roman on Team Gone Fishing. In the Bean Master Category, first place went to Team Country Calf-A, led by Gene and Chrissy Hunt. Second place was earned by Michael McCampbell and Charlie Beringer for His Watchman Christian Motorcycle Club. Third place went to Team Silver Sage Grange consisting of Jacklyn Orr and Jessica and Jacquelyn Sibbert. In the IDOS category, first place went to the Rose Creek Duo made up by Betty and Dan Rodgers. Second place went to Dutch Oven Deb Basquez & Her Dude, Brett. Third place went to Team Sonoma Safety led by Bob Lage. Finally, the coveted People’s Choice Trophy went to Team Hot Pots, Jared Kifer and Alicia Bengochea.