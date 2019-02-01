Try 1 month for 99¢
BLM logo

WINNEMUCCA — A portion of the High Rock Canyon Road will close to vehicle use beginning Feb. 3, the Black Rock Field Office, Winnemucca District, Bureau of Land Management announced.

The closure will be between the mouth of High Rock Canyon and about 5 miles below Stevens Camp.

High Rock Canyon Road is in the Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area.

The annual closure period is outlined in the resource management plan for the NCA and starts at the end of Chukar hunting season and continues until the second weekend in May.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments