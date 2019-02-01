WINNEMUCCA — A portion of the High Rock Canyon Road will close to vehicle use beginning Feb. 3, the Black Rock Field Office, Winnemucca District, Bureau of Land Management announced.
The closure will be between the mouth of High Rock Canyon and about 5 miles below Stevens Camp.
High Rock Canyon Road is in the Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area.
The annual closure period is outlined in the resource management plan for the NCA and starts at the end of Chukar hunting season and continues until the second weekend in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.