Rare sighting of hummingbird species in Christmas Bird Count

ELKO – The Elko/Spring Creek Christmas Bird Count identified 76 species, including three unusual sightings: Anna’s hummingbird, Say’s phoebe and Lapland longspur.

Bristlecone Audubon organized the count on Dec. 18. A total of 12,591 individual birds were counted during the week, which started three days before and continued three days after.

“The morning started with fog on the Humboldt River and a thin layer of pogonip on most of the trees,” said Lois Ports of Bristlecone Audubon. “The weather was very cold with the starting temperature at minus-5 degrees Fahrenheit and the ending temperature was 20.”

Most of the 24 volunteers chose to mainly bird from their vehicles, although there were a few hardy souls who got out and walked several miles. A total of 380 miles were driven and nine miles walked during the 55 hours recorded by the 11 teams in the field. Also included were two bird feeder counts done at individual homes.

The Anna’s hummingbird had been a regular visitor to the feeder at a home in Spring Creek, Ports said.

“They were very dedicated to feeding this bird, rotating two nectar feeders throughout the day so that their food source did not freeze,” she said. “The bird had been seen throughout November and it stayed through December 23rd.”

“We hope this bird decided to go south and will return next year,” Ports added.

Anna’s Hummingbirds are seen year around in the Reno-Sparks area and in Boise, but this is only the second Anna’s recorded for Elko County. The previous was from July 2018 in Lamoille Canyon.

“This is a bird we should all be watching for especially since the females can easily be confused with female black chinned hummingbirds,” Ports said.

The Say’s phoebe had been observed sporadically in November and December and as recently as Jan. 17, 2022. It seems to be eating insects and spiders on the brick walls of the DCIT building at 1050 Chilton Circle.

A flock of six Lapland longspur were observed by Mark Ports in the grassy area alongside South Fork Reservoir on the Wednesday of count week. He flushed up the group as he was walking down to the shoreline. He was able to identify them also by their distinctive call which he was familiar with from his time in Kansas.

The most numerous species on the count was European starling with 3,326 individuals closely followed by ruddy ducks with 3,102. Canada geese came in at 1,029. Nine species had over 100 individuals: Eurasian collared dove (766), rock pigeon (507), common raven (505), mallard (288), white-crowned sparrow (231), dark-eyed junco (212), house finch (177), coot (174) and black-billed magpie (146).

“We had received some much-needed snow during the days prior to the count so this made access to a few areas impossible since we have several back roads within our count circle that are dirt and not maintained in the winter,” said Ports. “South Fork Reservoir had some open water which us with a good number of waterfowl on the count. Several of our regular volunteers were out of town but we were able to recruit some new people. Most of the new people were younger so that is great news for our count. It is always great to get more people involved.”

