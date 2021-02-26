Report: Pandemic cut into outdoor recreation

Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry is hoping to recover this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a fewer visitors to the Silver State.
Visits to state parks and conservation areas plunged last summer and only recovered to about half their normal amount by fall, according to a new report commissioned by the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition and Get Outdoors Nevada.
The loss of international tourism in the Las Vegas area cut into visits to places like Lake Mead, a national recreation are that accounts for more than 57% of park usage in Nevada.
Some states, such as neighboring Utah, saw record-shattering visitation last year. “One of the factors is Utah’s state parks never closed due to the coronavirus like national parks or other federal parks,” reported KSL-TV.
Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition and Get Outdoors Nevada partnered with BBC Research in Denver to conduct a study on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on outdoor recreation in Nevada. In a virtual presentation this week, Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation Director Colin Robertson said that while outdoor recreation represents 2% of the nation’s gross domestic product, in Nevada it is over 3%.
“In Nevada, the data reveals that $5.5 billion of the state’s economic impact is due directly to outdoor recreation,” he said. That includes nearly 59,500 jobs.
“Overall, we think there’s about 3,566 fewer jobs in the outdoor recreation economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Verdone of BBC. That equates to about $161.5 million in lost income.
Robertson said all of the small businesses in Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy were impacted by the pandemic.
In Elko, the sale of ATVs and related vehicles remained strong but there has been a shortage of inventory.
“The biggest effect it’s had on us is getting parts and materials and major units,” said Bob Demars of Evolution Powersports on Mountain City Highway. As of this week, his inventory of vehicles remained at 40% of capacity.
“We sell ‘em faster than we can get ‘em,” he said.
Similar problems were reported by Sportsworld in Ely, one of the businesses surveyed by BBC for the report.
The company has expanded its bicycle, clothing and archery sales in recent years, and 2020 turned out to be a banner year. Owner Jim Bath said they had to increase from 10 to 12 employees to keep up.
“The owner indicates that the business has done well and has not suffered, and that the core challenges have been supply chain delays, getting stock and materials (ammunition in particular), as well as making the extra investment (time and money) in having a safe work environment for employees,” the report stated.
The loss of tourism left its mark in places like Tonopah. The central Nevada town’s Main Street America affiliate was interviewed for the report.
“In 2020, virtually all international tourism vanished, although Tonopah has seen some local and regional tourism from Nevada residents and from California,” said Tracy McCormick. “Initially, the town’s small size and remote location buffered it from the full impacts that denser, urban areas were experiencing, but by the beginning of summer incoming traffic was substantially diminished.”
A different type of visitor began to show up.
“Some residents of Las Vegas and Reno began to drive to Tonopah to buy up toilet paper at the town’s one grocery store,” McCormick said.
Business owners in Tonopah are optimistic about the future.
“The holiday season was busier than expected, with some of the hotels experiencing near-full capacity at the end of the year,” McCormick said.
In Las Vegas, the pandemic has had a major impact on Bindlestiff Tours. The company specializes in small group tours of national parks, along with “glamping” accommodations.
“The business is now operating with only five vans and 80 percent fewer staff,” said Robert Graff. “On a normal day the company might have 25 vans on the road.”
Their customer base changed dramatically after reopening.
“Unlike international travelers, regional travelers tend to plan last minute. This has created a lot more challenges when operating in national parks that need permits and campsite bookings, and it is also more difficult to predict how many visitors you have to accommodate.”
The need for new hygiene procedures and equipment cut into profitability, while revenue dropped because of the reduction in visitors.
Verdone said retail trade increased about 6% during the pandemic, but hotels and restaurants saw a nearly 20% drop. Overall, the economy lost about 30% of its small business revenue, he said.
The top recreational activities in the state are local trips and guided tours or outfitted travel. They are followed by boating and fishing, and festivals and other outdoor events.
Tourism officials in Elko and the rest of the state have boosted advertising to bring in more visitors.
With help from CARES Act funding, the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority produced two television commercials promoting outdoor recreation in northeastern Nevada. They have been airing in markets across the western U.S.
The ECVA also recently completed its 2021 Explore Elko Visitors Guide, which is filled with local stories and information on hiking, fishing, biking, special events, ghost towns and more.
About 60% of Nevadans say they participate in some form of outdoor recreation.
The report recommended protecting and funding maintenance of public lands, and financially assisting related businesses and their employees.
“I am very bullish on the outdoor recreation economy for the state and the overall economy of Nevada diversifying to include more of the outdoor recreation industry as we go forward,” said Robertson of the state’s outdoor recreation division.
Public input is being sought to help guide the future. Robertson said a survey is posted at parks.nv.gov.
“Overall, we think there’s about 3,566 fewer jobs in the outdoor recreation economy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
-- Michael Verdone
BBC Research