Report: Pandemic cut into outdoor recreation

“Overall, we think there’s about 3,566 fewer jobs in the outdoor recreation economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Verdone of BBC. That equates to about $161.5 million in lost income.

Robertson said all of the small businesses in Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy were impacted by the pandemic.

In Elko, the sale of ATVs and related vehicles remained strong but there has been a shortage of inventory.

“The biggest effect it’s had on us is getting parts and materials and major units,” said Bob Demars of Evolution Powersports on Mountain City Highway. As of this week, his inventory of vehicles remained at 40% of capacity.

“We sell ‘em faster than we can get ‘em,” he said.

Similar problems were reported by Sportsworld in Ely, one of the businesses surveyed by BBC for the report.

The company has expanded its bicycle, clothing and archery sales in recent years, and 2020 turned out to be a banner year. Owner Jim Bath said they had to increase from 10 to 12 employees to keep up.