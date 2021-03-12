While exploring the outdoors, stick to the trails and other durable surfaces and avoid impacts to sensitive areas when possible. The desert may seem resilient and barren but there are many unique plants, animals and fragile ecosystems that can take generations to recover from recreational impacts. When venturing outdoors, do your best to leave the area better than you found it, packing out all your trash and other waste including from your pet. Human and pet generated waste negatively impacts the water quality and wildlife in the area, plus it just looks bad! Help protect and preserve Nevada’s history by leaving cultural artifacts in place for other people to discover, you can always remember the experience with a picture so don’t forget your camera! That camera can also come in handy for getting some good pictures of wildlife. Respect wildlife by keeping your distance, not feeding them (intentionally or unintentionally with trash) and keeping your pets on a leash. The Elko area has something for all outdoor enthusiasts and novices alike, respecting the rights of others and being considerate of other visitors and user groups goes a long way to ensuring everyone has a great outdoor experience. For more information, tips and resources about safe and responsible recreation, visit the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics website (www.lnt.org), TREAD Lighlty! (www.treadlightly.org) and Nevada Outdoor School (www.Nevadaoutdoorschool.org)