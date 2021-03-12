Whether you are an avid backpacker, OHV rider, day hiker, mountain biker or just an overall outdoor enthusiast, the Elko area has something for you! Northern Nevada offers stunning mountains, pristine alpine lakes, rugged trails and endless opportunities to get off the beaten path and discover rich historical, cultural and geographic wonders. No matter where you go or how you choose to explore this amazing area, remember to practice safe and responsible recreation. Protecting wildlife and clean water, keeping our parks and trails healthy, being careful with fire, and educating yourself before your trip help reduce the costly and often irreversible damage to nature caused by irresponsible recreation. Being safe and smart outdoors protects the natural world and ensures the Elko area’s unique and valuable natural resources are available for everyone to enjoy now and for generations to come.
Proper preparation and a focus on safety are key to minimizing impacts to the natural world, especially in Nevada where you can often find yourself long distances away from help, you never want to find yourself in a life threatening situation that would require you to cause preventable damage to nature (like with search and rescue equipment). Rural Nevada is vast and there are many places where you might be traveling long distances with very few (if any) other people around. Research the area before you go, bring a map, let someone know where you are going, and recreate with a friend if possible. Ensure you have plenty of water, food and extra gas (if you are on an OHV) as well as a first aid kit and any other repair tools for your gear. Follow all posted signage in the area and adhere to fire restrictions, remember to always be careful with fire no matter what time of year.
While exploring the outdoors, stick to the trails and other durable surfaces and avoid impacts to sensitive areas when possible. The desert may seem resilient and barren but there are many unique plants, animals and fragile ecosystems that can take generations to recover from recreational impacts. When venturing outdoors, do your best to leave the area better than you found it, packing out all your trash and other waste including from your pet. Human and pet generated waste negatively impacts the water quality and wildlife in the area, plus it just looks bad! Help protect and preserve Nevada’s history by leaving cultural artifacts in place for other people to discover, you can always remember the experience with a picture so don’t forget your camera! That camera can also come in handy for getting some good pictures of wildlife. Respect wildlife by keeping your distance, not feeding them (intentionally or unintentionally with trash) and keeping your pets on a leash. The Elko area has something for all outdoor enthusiasts and novices alike, respecting the rights of others and being considerate of other visitors and user groups goes a long way to ensuring everyone has a great outdoor experience. For more information, tips and resources about safe and responsible recreation, visit the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics website (www.lnt.org), TREAD Lighlty! (www.treadlightly.org) and Nevada Outdoor School (www.Nevadaoutdoorschool.org)
Have fun out there!