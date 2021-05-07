Ruby Marshes: A crossroads for migratory birds

Bardolf said besides having a colorful bill color, male ruddy ducks also have interesting courtship manners.

“Courtship includes hammering their bills, which makes bubbles in the water,” she said. “They are fun to watch and easy to see from the auto tour route.”

According to Bardolf, there are birds at the Marshes all year long, but May and into early June you are likely to see more variety and abundance.

Waterfowl will be in breeding plumage through July. The refuge is one of the main canvasback nesting sites in the western U.S.

To assist birding efforts, the refuge provides a wildlife checklist that is available outside the headquarters and at several areas around the Marshes.

Bardolf recommends staying in your car when birdwatching at the Marshes.

“Your car acts like a blind. You are more likely to startle birds away if you get out of your car than if you observe them from inside.”

Other wildlife can be seen at the Marshes. Larger mammals include antelope, mule deer and coyotes. Elk usually hang out in the higher mountain regions but might be seen very early or late in the day.