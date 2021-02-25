Ruby View golf fee changes planned for 2021

ELKO – Although the basic golf rates for the 2021 season at Ruby View Golf Course are the same as last year, five changes are being made at the request of the new course management company -- including making Fridays part of the weekend.
Adding Fridays to the weekend rate would mean the green fees for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for 18 holes will be $39, while weekday greens fees will stay at $33.
Mayor Reece Keener said there may be pushback on adding Fridays to the weekend rate, but Fridays “are a very busy day and for a lot of people that’s their weekend.”
The council also agreed Duncan Golf Management could offer a $5 discount on green fees to Duncan pass holders from other golf courses in Nevada, and a $5 discount on green fees for guests of Ruby View Golf Course pass holders.
Duncan Golf additionally will be allowed a $5 surcharge per participant for tournament play to offset the cost of tournament coordination and provide each player with a water bottle and bucket of range balls.
Wil Moschetti, who has served on the Ruby View Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee, was not happy with that.
“I don’t want to hit balls. I don’t want a bottle of water,” he said, requesting Duncan Golf’s definition of tournament play.
Scott Wackowski, Duncan Golf vice president and co-owner, told Moschetti that the men’s league Moschetti mentioned would not be charged $5 because the players already have season passes. High school tournaments also receive special breaks, he said.
City Manager Curtis Calder said previous golf pro agreements defined tournaments, but the new agreement with Duncan Golf Management does not do so.
“This was by design, as tournament play had dropped significantly over the years, with many tournaments moving to the Spring Creek Golf Course. Previously, tournaments had to generate 80 greens fees (or a combination of greens fees and pass players),” he said.
Calder said Duncan is trying to be consistent at Ruby View with its other golf properties. Duncan has golf courses in the Reno and Dayton areas.
Wackowski said the Duncan tournament rate “is typically associated with outside tournament groups of 12 or more golfers that desire an additional level of service and coordination for a successful event. We try to cater to each outside tournament group leader and their specific needs.”
Those needs would be outlined in each client’s tournament contract, he said.
“The tournament rate that we were discussing at last evening’s meeting was for the approval to add this rate to the current rate structure so we could promote our coordination services,” Wackowski said.
He also said the coordination effort includes the opportunity to “secure an advance reservation beyond the booking window of the public and pass holders who only have the ability to reserve a tee time 28 days in advance.”
The contract with the group leader for a tournament includes specific cart and hole assignments, tournament-specific score cards and scoring following the event, according to Wackowski.
“We also have numerous reoccurring golf groups that frequent our golf courses that desire the advance booking but do not require tournament coordination, range balls or bottles of water. For example, we have numerous men’s and women’s groups that play weekly or monthly at our golf courses that need to provide annual calendars to their participants,” he said.
“While the majority of these groups are pass holders or members, we do have greens fee-paying guests among these groups. We closely monitor their participation levels throughout the year and adjust their booking accordingly, always in close contact with their group leaders,” Wackowski said.
The final change the council approved to Ruby View golf fees is to remove the option of conversion from nine holes to 18 holes.
Basic fees
The list of golf fees staying the same as last year include regular season passes, $725; and senior season passes, $600; as well as active military season passes, $600; passes for young adults ages 19-20, $275; and for juniors through age 18, $100.
Green fees for nine holes on the weekend before 3 p.m. are $25, and $22 after 3 p.m.
Weekdays, the greens fee for nine holes is $22 and $17 for seniors. The weekday fee for seniors for 18 holes is $23, as is the fee for juniors to age 19. Active military pay $16.
Rentals for golf carts are $11 for nine holes and $16 for 18 holes, according to the fee list on the City of Elko website.
Calder stated that normally revisions or adjustments to the golf rates would be reviewed by the Ruby View Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee before coming to the council, but the city has deferred all advisory board meetings because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Alcohol sales
The council approved the agreement with Duncan Golf Management for Ruby View in January.
The contract with Duncan Golf Management of Reno is different than prior city contracts with golf professionals because the city can now receive revenue from all aspects of the operations, including from the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Ruby View has always served alcoholic beverages, but the city can now receive revenue from all beverage sales, as well as food sales, pro shop sales and the driving range.
The arrangement allows the city to retain 90% of all golf-course revenue and pay Duncan an $8,000 per-month management fee, as well as a $50,000 advance for start-up costs.
Duncan Golf Management is required to provide a golf professional, collect all golf fees at the clubhouse, provide food and beverage services, put together golf tournaments, manage the rental of golf carts, set tee times and manage a golf shop. The city will maintain the golf course, golf carts and facilities, and pay utilities.
Calder said the approved changes must come back to the council in the form of a resolution for final action.