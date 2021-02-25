Ruby View golf fee changes planned for 2021

Green fees for nine holes on the weekend before 3 p.m. are $25, and $22 after 3 p.m.

Weekdays, the greens fee for nine holes is $22 and $17 for seniors. The weekday fee for seniors for 18 holes is $23, as is the fee for juniors to age 19. Active military pay $16.

Rentals for golf carts are $11 for nine holes and $16 for 18 holes, according to the fee list on the City of Elko website.

Calder stated that normally revisions or adjustments to the golf rates would be reviewed by the Ruby View Golf Course Financial Advisory Committee before coming to the council, but the city has deferred all advisory board meetings because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Alcohol sales

The council approved the agreement with Duncan Golf Management for Ruby View in January.

The contract with Duncan Golf Management of Reno is different than prior city contracts with golf professionals because the city can now receive revenue from all aspects of the operations, including from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Ruby View has always served alcoholic beverages, but the city can now receive revenue from all beverage sales, as well as food sales, pro shop sales and the driving range.