Shoshone Falls after dark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls was recently rated by Forbes as the top bucket list destination for Idaho. In May of 2021, the falls are taking on an even bigger role as Idaho’s number one attraction: Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate the falls after dark.

Visitors will experience an application similar to those used at Niagara Falls with a few major and exciting exceptions. The lights at Shoshone Falls are a newer and more capable model, which allows for better color coverage, efficiency, and ability to easily program color changes. The presenters have partnered with professional lighting artist David Henry to immerse visitors in lights, soothing music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to be part of this historic moment.

“Shoshone Falls is of one of Idaho’s most beloved places,” Watson said. “Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to be part of.”

The lights will run in the month of May for public enjoyment, and Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry is looking forward to the illumination, as well.